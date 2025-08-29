UAE champions global water cooperation at Stockholm

The United Arab Emirates reaffirmed its leadership role in advancing global water security through active participation in the 35th World Water Week in Stockholm…reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates reaffirmed its leadership role in advancing global water security through active participation in the 35th World Water Week in Stockholm. An official delegation, led by Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, represented the UAE at the international gathering, which brought together policymakers, scientists, and civil society to explore sustainable water management under the theme “Water for Climate Action.”

The UAE’s involvement is part of its joint preparations with Senegal to co-host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, a landmark event expected to drive momentum for Sustainable Development Goal 6 — ensuring universal access to safe water and sanitation. The UAE emphasised that water is central to building climate resilience, securing food and energy, and shaping sustainable development worldwide.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Balalaa welcomed the consensus reached by all 193 UN Member States on six interactive dialogues that will guide the 2026 Conference. He described the adoption of these dialogues as a “watershed moment” for multilateral water action, noting that they establish a framework for global priorities, accountability, and tangible solutions. He highlighted the UAE’s introduction of the “Water for Planet” dialogue, which directly links water and climate policies, urging countries to embed water considerations into their climate action plans, building on the legacy of COP28 in Dubai.

Balalaa also outlined the process of selecting co-chairs for each of the six dialogues, with Member States invited to express interest by mid-October. The selections are expected to be finalised before the High-Level Preparatory Meeting in Dakar in January 2026.

The UAE delegation underlined its inclusive approach to the 2026 Conference, engaging with governments, UN agencies, academics, youth, Indigenous Peoples, and the private sector. Discussions in Stockholm covered humanitarian water challenges, the role of vulnerable communities, innovative financing, and integrating water into global biodiversity and climate frameworks.

On the sidelines, Balalaa held bilateral talks with Swedish officials, including representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Climate and Enterprise, and the Swedish Energy Agency. He also met Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Dr. Hani Sewilam, to strengthen regional collaboration. The UAE Ambassador to Sweden, Ghasaq Shaheen, stressed the growing importance of UAE-Sweden cooperation on water, sustainability, and innovation.

The UAE’s active participation in World Water Week reinforced its commitment to international cooperation. Together with Senegal, it aims to ensure the 2026 UN Water Conference becomes a turning point that unites global efforts and accelerates water action for a sustainable future.