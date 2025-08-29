Dubai Airshow to unveil flying future

Dubai Airshow 2025 will redefine the future of flight, showcasing eVTOLs, vertiports, and global innovations as the UAE cements itself as a leader in advanced air mobility….reports Asian Lite News

Dubai is set to capture global aviation’s attention once again this November as Dubai Airshow 2025 prepares to host its most ambitious edition yet, bringing Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to centre stage. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the show will transform Dubai World Central into a hub of innovation and regulation, as the city positions itself at the forefront of next-generation air transport.

From 17 to 21 November, Dubai World Central (DWC) will host more than 1,500 exhibitors from across the globe, over 200 aircraft displays, and 12 specialised conference tracks featuring more than 350 speakers. The spotlight, however, will firmly rest on the AAM programme, which reflects the UAE’s imminent debut of electric flying taxi services and its broader commitment to revolutionising urban air mobility.

The dedicated AAM Pavilion is expected to be one of the standout attractions, featuring full-scale eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft) and drones that could soon become part of everyday transport in cities worldwide. This hub of innovation will not only display futuristic prototypes but also feature keynote addresses, policy discussions, and demonstrations that could help bridge the gap between technology readiness and commercial deployment.

Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation, two pioneers in the AAM space, are set to unveil their latest aircraft developments and market strategies. Supported by names such as Inventechs, Autocraft, Eanan, and WeFly, the Aviation Mobility Stage will highlight the role of both established players and emerging innovators in shaping the industry’s next phase. Anthony Khoury, General Manager for the UAE at Joby Aviation, described Dubai Airshow as a “testament to the UAE’s leadership in a new era of flight,” noting that the country’s energy and ambition align perfectly with global aspirations to bring quiet, clean, and fast air travel to urban communities.

K2 Group, through its Abu Dhabi–based subsidiary Autocraft, will also use the airshow to showcase its eVTOL innovation. According to Waleed Alblooshi, Director of Corporate Communications at K2, the company’s participation represents both technological ambition and strategic vision. Beyond introducing a new eVTOL model, K2 is creating a futuristic travel experience at its booth, complete with a lounge-style vertiport mock-up. Alblooshi stressed that mass-producing eVTOLs in Abu Dhabi would create local industries, generate knowledge transfer, and inspire Emirati talent, thereby positioning the UAE as a global hub for aviation manufacturing.

Dubai Airshow 2025 will also welcome first-time AAM exhibitors such as Sarla Aviation from India and TransFuture Aviation from China, signalling the rapid global expansion of this sector. Their debut underlines the pace of progress in infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and certification, which are critical for scaling AAM technologies worldwide.

Policy and governance will play a major role in the five-day event. Saif Mohammed Al-Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, will open the AAM programme by laying out the national roadmap for a connected and sustainable airspace. His remarks will be complemented by a CEO keynote from Adam Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Archer Aviation, on the state of the industry and its path to commercial reality. Alongside him, leaders such as JoeBen Bevirt, CEO of Joby Aviation, and Omran Malek, Head of the SAVI Cluster at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, will contribute insights into how AAM can be integrated into existing transport and regulatory ecosystems.

Infrastructure, the cornerstone of making AAM viable, will also feature prominently. Skyports, the world’s leading vertiport developer, will showcase its progress in Dubai. Damian Kysely, Head of EMEA at Skyports Infrastructure, highlighted that the UAE has already taken decisive steps to build the necessary backbone for air mobility. With Dubai’s first commercial vertiport under construction near Dubai International Airport and three more sites close to breaking ground, Skyports aims to demonstrate the importance of infrastructure as the enabler of an entire ecosystem. “This event gives us the chance to show international delegates why vertiports are critical to the future of AAM and why we are the go-to global partner for this infrastructure,” Kysely said.

The UAE’s determination to lead in advanced aviation technologies is underscored by its plans to launch electric flying taxis as early as next year. Dubai Airshow 2025 will not just be an exhibition; it will act as a proving ground for the technologies, policies, and collaborations that could transform how the world thinks about air travel. By uniting pioneers, disruptors, and regulators, the event is expected to set the pace for commercialising AAM and place the UAE at the very heart of global aviation’s next great leap.