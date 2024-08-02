Congress slams RSS a day after VP’s praise

Kapil Sibal MP argued that while it is acceptable for members to express their opinions, it is inappropriate for the Chair to do so, as it goes against parliamentary tradition…reports Asian Lite News

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal expressed disapproval of Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s remarks that praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for having “unimpeachable credentials.”

Sibal argued that while it is acceptable for members to express their opinions, it is inappropriate for the Chair to do so, as it goes against parliamentary tradition.

Sibal’s comments came in response to a statement made by Dhankhar during the Question Hour on Wednesday when Samajwadi Party member Ramji Lal Suman suggested that RSS affiliation was a criterion for selecting the head of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

In response, Dhankhar ordered that Suman’s remarks not be recorded, and he defended the RSS, stating that it is an organisation with full constitutional rights to participate in the nation’s development and has a long-standing commitment to national welfare.

Dhankhar emphasised that the RSS has been a significant contributor to India’s culture and welfare, describing it as an organization with “unimpeachable credentials” and a “global think tank of the highest order.”

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge supported Suman, asserting that members should be allowed to speak freely within the rules.

Kharge argued that Suman’s comments were valid and that Dhankhar’s intervention was inappropriate. He emphasised that the Chair should only intervene when there is a clear violation of rules.

The remarks by the Rajya Sabha Chairman come after the central government lifted the ban on participation of government employees in RSS activities.

A few days ago, an order was reportedly issued by the Ministry of Personnel, lifting the ban on the participation of government employees in RSS activities. The order has, however, sparked a row, drawing criticism from the opposition.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had referred to it as “very strange” after the central government lifted the ban on the participation of government employees in RSS activities.

Tharoor said that it is the responsibility of the government employees to work for everyone and added that they should remain “neutral” when in government.

“This is very strange. RSS work and government work are different, both should not be together and the Narendra Modi government did not change this rule for 10 years, then why are you changing it now? It is the responsibility of government employees to work for everyone, work for the whole country. This is not fair, after retiring from service you can do whatever you want but when you are in the government you should remain neutral,” Tharoor had said.

‘B in BJP’s budget stands for betrayal’: Kharge

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday attacked the central government over the employment-linked incentive schemes presented as part of the Union Budget and said that “B in Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) budget stands for “Betrayal.”

“A week into the ‘Kursi Bachao Budget’, the academia and the industry awaits clarity from the Modi government on its Tokenism regarding the so-called ’employment-linked incentive’ schemes,” Kharge posted on X.

The Congress chief said that crores of youth want a permanent solution to their plight of jobs, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government “bitterly deceives” them by not even giving a “temporary solution!”

“We ask 2 questions to the Modi government on these SHAM schemes: When will the Modi government provide details of the schemes? Neither the youth nor the industry, which is to be NUDGED, according to the FM, to provide Internships, First Time Jobs or Training has any know-how about the contours of the 5 Employment-Link Incentive Schemes. A government, which could not create a conducive environment for Private Investment and took measures to plunge it, is now acting as if it will suddenly NUDGE 500 top companies, to hire 4000 interns per year! Was there any stakeholder consultation before imposing this half-copied idea from the Congress Manifesto?” he asked the government

Kharge said that the Congress Manifesto had a Right to apprenticeship, but PM Modi’s government’s budget has mere internships forced upon the industry with no long-term solution in sight.

“The Congress Manifesto had a ‘Right to Apprenticeship’ – which is a structured system of training where individuals, known as apprentices, learn a trade or profession through a combination of on-the-job training and classroom instruction. On the other hand, the Modi government’s budget has mere internships forced upon the industry with no long-term solution in sight,” he said.

He further claimed that the BJP government does not want to recruit SC, ST, OBC, and EWS youth in the public sector.

“Why are none of these Employment-Link Incentive Schemes missing the Public Sector component? Is it because the BJP wants NO recruitment of SC, ST, OBC and EWS youth in the Public Sector – through reservation?” he said.

Questioning the government, Kharge asked, “Why are all these schemes providing “temporary” employment/internships?”

“For instance, the incentive scheme for first-time employees, which offers a Rs 15,000 subsidy is paid out in three instalments; the second instalment is only payable if the employee undergoes a compulsory online financial literacy course. Why should employees in every unrelated sector be expected to do this? More worrying is the clause stating that the subsidy is “to be refunded by the employer if the employment to the first timer ends within 12 months of recruitment.” If the employee switches jobs in 10 months, he/she has already received the benefit of the scheme, but the employer is required to bear the costs. Would any small employer take this risk?” Kharge asked the government.

The Congress chief demanded clarification from PM Modi’s government on the Union Budget.

“The minimum wage (average) in India is about Rs 13,300. It looks as if no new intern/hire in these SHAM schemes even getting that. Modi government should clarify this. The ‘B’ in BJP’s Budget stands for ‘Betrayal’!” he stated.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament on July 23 and said that to provide on-the-job training to youth, the government will launch an internship scheme to provide opportunities to one crore youth in the top 500 companies over the next five years.

Sitharaman proposed that for the interns to get exposure to real-life environments an internship allowance will be provided of Rs 5000 per month. (ANI)

