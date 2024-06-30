Court sends Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12

Delhi Environment Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai called it a “conspiracy” of the Bharatiya Janata Party government and said that AAP ministers and CM have been jailed in “fake cases.”…reports Asian Lite News

The Delhi Court sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Central Investigation Bureau’s (CBI) judicial custody until July 12 in connection with the excise policy case after which Bharatiya Janata Party welcomed the court decision, whereas Aam Aadmi Party called it a “conspiracy” of the BJP.

The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Saturday sent Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12 in connection with the excise policy case.

Reacting to the development, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that we heard CBI’s arguments and they repeated the same imaginary stories which have no relation to the truth adding that such stories do not stand in court.

“Arvind Kejriwal was first kept in police custody and today he has been taken into judicial custody in a false case. The court’s order is not out as of now,” Singh said.

Delhi Environment Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai called it a “conspiracy” of the Bharatiya Janata Party government and said that AAP ministers and CM have been jailed in “fake cases.”

“Our ministers and CM have been jailed in fake cases. This is a conspiracy of the BJP government. The facts have also come out. The Trial Court gave bail to the CM. The Trial Court said clearly that there was no proof against the CM. The ED went to the High Court without taking the order copy. The bail was stayed without a hearing… This is a campaign to destroy the Delhi government and the AAP… We hope to get optimistic results from the Court soon,” Gopal Rai said.

Advocate Rishikesh Kumar said, “Arvind Kejriwal was produced before the court because his three-day CBI custody came to an end today. CBI did not seek further police custody, they sought a judicial remand which was opposed by us saying they have no grounds to seek a judicial remand… Now Arvind Kejriwal will be produced before the court on 12 July. We had moved an application that he be provided with his diabetes medicines, test kits, and home-cooked food, and the court has agreed to our demands… On Monday or Tuesday, we will move a bail application.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a nationwide protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy case.

In Delhi, the AAP protested in front of the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters, in which several party MPs, MLAs, councillors, and workers participated.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Virendraa Sachdeva welcomed the decision of a Delhi court to send Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody in connection with the excise policy case till June 12.

The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Saturday sent Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12 in connection with the excise policy case.

“The law is taking its course. If they have committed a crime, then they have to be ready to face the consequences. The investigation agencies have presented the evidence in the Court. They should welcome the Court’s decision. When the second wave of Covid was going on, should the Delhi government have made the liquor policy or come to the rescue of the people?” he asked.

He further said that the municipal corporation should come to the people’s rescue.

“Today also, the municipal corporation should come to the people’s rescue. The drains have not been cleaned, there is corruption in it. They have nothing to do with the problems of Delhi. They have to understand that they are in jail at the Court’s order,” he said.

ALSO READ-Kejriwal sent to CBI remand days after getting bail

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]