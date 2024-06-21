Kejriwal gets bail in Delhi excise policy ED case

The court said that it would record the submissions of ED’s special counsel Zoheb Hossain…reports Asian Lite News

The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s regular bail in a money laundering case related to Delhi Excise Policy. Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the bail application.

Vacation judge Nyay Bindu granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal on furnishing bail bond of Rs One Lakh. The bail bond will be furnished tomorrow. A detailed order will be uploaded tomorrow.

The court refused the request of ED to postpone the process of filing of bail bond for 48 hours. ED requested the postponement so that they could avail their legal remedy to challenge the order at the High Court. The Court has also said that the bail order has not been stayed.

The court said that it would record the submissions of ED’s special counsel Zoheb Hossain.

While opposing the bail application, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju submitted that bribe money was sent for Goa election by Hawala transaction and Arvind Kejriwal was in touch with Angadiya (Hawala dealers). The bribe money was sent by Vinod Chauhan and it was received by Chanpreet Singh Rayat who was handling the election of AAP in Goa.

Meanwhile, leaders of opposition parties called it “long overdue.” In a post on X, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said, “Congratulations. Kejriwal gets bail. Long overdue. From the prosecutions standpoint now that elections are over no need to keep him in jail! The justice delivery system has been unfair !”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav referred it as the “victory of truth.”

“The bail of Delhi’s popular Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji is another victory of truth. The power and unity of the ‘India Alliance’ is going to liberate the people of India from the painful rule of BJP. Very soon India will form a coalition government,” the SP chief said.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the statements by the Directorate of Enforcement are based on lies.

“At such a time, Arvind Kejriwal’s release from jail will strengthen democracy. This is good news for the country and the people of Delhi. ED’s statements so far are based on lies. This is a baseless fake case created to implicate Kejriwal ji. #ArvindKejriwal #AAP #Delhi,” he said in a post on X.

Congress leader Manish Tiwari, in a post on X, said, “Gratifying to note that @ArvindKejriwal Ji has been granted bail by the Rouse Avenue court. Hope he is able to resume his responsibilities at the earliest.”

Punjab Minister and AAP leader Kuldeep Dhaliwal said, “Truth has won, Indian democracy has won and the forces that save democracy have won. Today the court has done great justice in the fake case filed by the BJP against Arvind Kejriwal. Today the entire countrymen have won.”

ALSO READ-Kejriwal confident of AAP winning 13 seats in Punjab

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]