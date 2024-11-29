Young Rivals Ready for Battle 

Scheduled to commence on Friday in the United Arab Emirates (Dubai and Sharjah), the event features an exciting lineup of young cricketing talent from across Asia…reports Asian Lite News

As the ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 approaches, anticipation builds for what promises to be an exciting showcase of young cricketing talent. With intense rivalries and a storied history, the tournament is set to deliver memorable matches and highlight the future stars of cricket.

Scheduled to commence on Friday in the United Arab Emirates (Dubai and Sharjah), the event features an exciting lineup of young cricketing talent from across Asia. Organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the tournament has a rich legacy and serves as a crucial platform for emerging cricketers.

India stands out as the most successful team in U-19 Asia Cup history, having won the tournament eight times out of ten editions. Their dominance has been marked by consistent performances and a strong pipeline of young talent. Following India, Pakistan has also made its mark with multiple titles, showcasing its cricketing prowess at the youth level.

The rivalry between the two cricketing giants, India and Pakistan, draws significant attention and is filled with high tension and excitement. And this epic rivalry will unfold for cricketing fans at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 30 and will be live telecast from 10:30 am IST on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) channels.

Some of the key players to watch from the Indian team include the enigmatic thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently became the youngest player to get picked up by a franchise in India’s premier T20 league.

Adding to the team’s batting prowess is 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, whose stellar performances in the domestic circuit for Mumbai have caught the selectors’ attention.

The middle-order batter from Uttar Pradesh, Mohammed Amaan, will lead India in the U-19 Asia Cup 2024. Other players to watch include Tamil Nadu’s C. Andre Siddarth, Kerala leg-spinner Mohammed Enaan, and Karnataka batters Hardik Raj and Samarth Nagaraj.

Additionally, the rivalry between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have intensified over the years, with both teams delivering strong performances in recent tournaments. Bangladesh will enter the tournament as the defending champions, having won the 2023 final against the UAE by a margin of 195 runs. Other countries participating in the tournament include Afghanistan, Nepal, Japan and UAE.

Catch all the action live on Sony Sports Network & livestream on Sony Liv from November 29.

‘Tit for Tat’

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has insisted that the board remains “clear” in its view on hosting the Champions Trophy, and added that “it’s not possible that Pakistan play in India, and they don’t come here”.

“Our stance is very clear,” Naqvi said during a press conference held at the Gaddafi Stadium. “I promise we’ll do what is best for Pakistan cricket. I’m constantly in touch with the ICC chairman and my team is talking to them constantly. We’re still clear in our stance that it’s not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don’t play cricket here. Whatever will happen, will happen on the basis of equality. We’ve told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we’ll let you know.”

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to be hosted across three venues in Pakistan over February and March next year. But India, who have not toured Pakistan since 2008, told the ICC their government had not given them permission to travel to Pakistan for the event earlier this month.

“Whatever we do, we will make sure the best outcome for Pakistan is achieved,” Naqvi said multiple times. “But I repeat, and I am sure you know what I mean, it’s not possible that Pakistan play in India, and they don’t come here,” said Naqvi.

Naqvi further said that any decision taken at the ICC meeting would then be taken to the Pakistan government by the PCB for final approval.

He also urged Jay Shah, who leaves his post as BCCI secretary to take over as ICC chairman on Sunday, to show concern for the ICC’s benefit in his handling of the organisation.

“(Jay Shah) takes charge in December, and I’m sure once he moves from the BCCI to the ICC, he will think about the ICC’s benefit, and that’s what he should do. Whenever anyone assumes such a role, he should only consider the interests of that organisation.”

