13th Group of Wounded Palestinians Arrive in UAE

The 13th group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in the UAE on early Saturday in response to the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide medical treatment for 1,000 wounded children, and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip, in the UAE’s hospitals.

The initiative is a clear embodiment of the UAE’s steadfast humanitarian approach to standing by its brothers and extending a helping hand to them in various circumstances.

Departing from Al Arish International Airport, a plane landed at the Zayed International Airport, carrying 98 Palestinians, including 40 children in need of urgent medical assistance for severe injuries and burns, as well as cancer patients requiring intensive treatment. They were accompanied by 58 family members.

With the arrival of this new group of wounded and injured people, the total number of patients and companions received by hospitals in the United Arab Emirates has reached 1,154. This includes 585 wounded children and cancer patients, as well as 569 companions.

