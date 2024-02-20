14-Truck UAE Aid Convoy Enters Gaza Strip

The Emirati aid convoy comprises 14 trucks carrying over 300 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including tents, medical supplies, and various food items….reports Asian Lite News

The “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation announced the entry of a new aid convoy into the Gaza Strip through Egypt’s Rafah Border Crossing as part of the UAE’s efforts to support and relieve Palestinian people during their current circumstances.

The Emirati aid convoy comprises 14 trucks carrying over 300 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including tents, medical supplies, and various food items.

The UAE continues to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, alleviate their suffering, and provide their basic needs.

As of 18th February, 2024, the Emirati aid provided to the Palestinian people through the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation exceeded 15,755 tonnes, through 163 cargo planes, two cargo ships, and 476 trucks dispatched. The number of cases received by the field hospital inside Gaza reached 5,123.

The UAE had established six desalination plants with a production capacity of 1.2 million gallons per day, benefitting the Gaza population. Additionally, five automatic bakeries have been sent to the Egyptian city of Al Arish in preparation for their entry into the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, from 11th to 18th February, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) extended aid to three key governorates in the Gaza Strip, namely “Rafah Governorate,” “Central Governorate,” and “Khan Yunis Governorate.”

The assistance included food and medical supplies, winter clothes, lighting units in displacement centres. Furthermore, the ERC initiated a bakery project aimed at alleviating the severe shortage of bread within the Gaza Strip.

Launched in November 2023, “Gallant Knight 3” reflects the UAE’s ongoing commitment to providing crucial humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza. This operation embodies the UAE’s unwavering solidarity and support for the Palestinian people, demonstrating its dedication to alleviating their suffering and improving their living conditions.

ALSO READ: UAE Non-Oil Trade Hits New Record

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]