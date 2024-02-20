UAE President Receives DRC President in Abu Dhabi

The two leaders also addressed a number of issues and developments of mutual concern….reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati, His Highness and His Excellency President Tshisekedi discussed progress in advancing bilateral relations across all fields, particularly in diversifying and promoting investments in development, economic, investment, trade, renewable energy, and other areas that support growth, progress, and sustainable prosperity and serve the common interests of both nations.

The two leaders also addressed a number of issues and developments of mutual concern.

Last week, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of Congo-Brazzaville, who was on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and opportunities to enhance cooperation and joint efforts in various fields, especially economic, developmental, and investment areas, to serve the development and economic prosperity of both countries.

His Highness the President and His Excellency Denis Sassou Nguesso also exchanged views on various regional and international matters of mutual concern.

