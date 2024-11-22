15 Israeli Soldiers Dead in Gaza, Claims Hamas

Al-Qassam Brigades stated that its fighters engaged an Israeli infantry unit of 15 soldiers and killed them at close range…reports Asian Lite News

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that its fighters had killed 15 Israeli soldiers at close range in the town of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza.

In a press statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades stated that its fighters engaged an Israeli infantry unit of 15 soldiers and killed them at close range, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a separate statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced that they had targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with a Tandem shell near the Safatawi area, west of Jabalia Camp in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said it had targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles near the Jabalia Services Club in central Jabalia Camp using standard 60mm mortar shells.

The Israeli army has not released any statements regarding these attacks.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has conducted a large-scale retaliatory war against Hamas in Gaza, causing over 44,000 fatalities and significant destruction to homes and infrastructure, according to figures released by the Gaza-based health authorities.

The conflict erupted following an unprecedented attack by Hamas on southern Israel, which, according to Israeli authorities, resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 Israelis and the capture of about 250 hostages that included women and children.

ALSO READ: Mariam Almheiri, Bill Gates review project progress

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]