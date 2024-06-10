22 Chief AI Officers appointed across Dubai govt entities

The Chief AI Officer position was established under the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence (DUB.AI), designed to enrich the quality of life and well-being of residents….reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said that under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai remains committed to developing a pioneering model for AI-enabled government operations, as part of its broader vision to establish itself as a global leader in government innovation.

His Highness made these remarks on the occasion of appointing 22 Chief Artificial Intelligence Officers across various government entities in Dubai, who will spearhead specialised plans and programmes in the field of AI and advanced technology.

The acceleration of AI, its tools and applications is a key pillar of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to position Dubai as a global hub in developing and deploying AI solutions. — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) June 9, 2024

Sheikh Hamdan said: “We have approved the appointment of 22 Chief AI Officers across government entities in Dubai as part of a forward-looking vision aimed at leveraging AI to enhance government operations. This initiative will enhance Dubai’s progress and expertise in this sector and consolidate its position as a leader in creating innovative solutions built on advanced technology.”

“The accelerated adoption of AI, alongside the development of its tools and applications, represents a cornerstone of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aimed at positioning Dubai as a global hub for the development and deployment of AI solutions,” His Highness added.

“The appointment of the new Chief AI Officers in the Dubai government marks the initial phase toward realising our vision for the future of government work, in line with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence. We are confident that these officers will intensify their efforts and go the extra mile in translating our vision into reality. Their commitment is crucial in turning our ambitious plans into concrete actions that will shape the future of AI-enabled government operations in Dubai,” His Highness said.

The Chief AI Officer position was established under the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence (DUB.AI), designed to enrich the quality of life and well-being of residents. Additionally, it supports Dubai’s endeavour to become the most future-ready city, consolidating its leadership as a global hub for technology and innovation.

DUB.AI aims to cement the emirate’s position as a global hub for AI governance and legislation, while facilitating AI adoption across strategic sectors. Additionally, the initiative bolsters Dubai’s standing in the Global AI Readiness Index, where it presently holds a position in the top 10.

The newly appointed Chief AI Officers represent several government entities across Dubai including: Community Development Authority in Dubai, Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Dubai Customs, Dubai Police, The Judicial Council, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Digital Dubai Authority, General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai, Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, Dubai Health Authority, Public Prosecution, Protocol Department in Dubai, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Department of Finance in Dubai, Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai), and Dubai Municipality.

