A cultural convergence of the world in Abu Dhabi

Spanning approximately 24,000 square metres, the museum is the first global museum of its kind in the Arab world.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi stands as a gateway to cultural dialogue, marking a prominent tourist and heritage landmark that has attracted five million visitors since its opening in 2017, solidifying its status as a cultural icon of unprecedented global significance.



In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said that the museum, designed by the renowned French architect Jean Nouvel, exemplifies the flourishing cultural and artistic ecosystem in Abu Dhabi. It reflects numerous cultural achievements of the UAE and plays a crucial role in transforming the cultural district of Saadiyat into a distinguished cultural tourism destination in the region.

He added that this year, the museum has displayed around 6,000 artworks by over 313 artists from diverse cultures. These artworks, from prehistoric pieces to modern creations, are exhibited side by side, providing visitors with the opportunity to explore significant cultural connections and foster intellectual exchange.

Rabaté also highlighted the museum’s permanent collection, which features rare global treasures. He also noted that the museum has hosted important exhibitions, including “Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design” and “From Kalila wa Dimna to La Fontaine: Travelling through Fables”.

He noted that since the museum’s opening in 2017, it has welcomed five million visitors, with UAE nationals and residents accounting for 28% of this total, while international visitors made up 72%, with the majority coming from Russia, China, India, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and the Philippines.

In terms of future plans, Rabaté said, “We plan to expand our educational initiatives to include a range of creative programmes that blend technology with traditional learning methods to engage young minds. This includes integrating interactive technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality into our exhibitions, offering young visitors an immersive educational experience.”

He noted that the museum will soon announce an impressive array of borrowed collections to be displayed this year.

