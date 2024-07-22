Bangladeshis to face trial for rioting in UAE

A team from the Public Prosecution has commenced investigating the arrested suspects….reports Asian Lite News

Chancellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, has ordered an immediate investigation into the arrested Bangladeshi nationals who gathered and incited riots in several streets across the UAE on Friday.

A team from the Public Prosecution has commenced investigating the arrested suspects.

The investigations, conducted under the direct supervision of the UAE Attorney-General, revealed that the suspects committed crimes of gathering in a public place and protesting against their home government with the intent to incite unrest, obstruct the enforcement of laws and regulations, disrupt individual interests, cause harm and danger to others, violate their rights, disrupt traffic, and damage both public and private property. They also deliberately disrupted transportation, called for and incited these demonstrations, and recorded and disseminated audiovisual footage of these acts online, which constitute offences against state security and public order, and jeopardise the UAE’s interests.

Based on the preliminary investigation results, the Public Prosecution has ordered their pre-trial detention pending further investigations. Furthermore, the UAE Attorney-General has directed that the suspects be referred to an expedited trial.

Dr. Al Shamsi urged people residing in the country to adhere to its laws and refrain from engaging in planning and carrying out such activities, as they constitute serious crimes with a severe impact on the community, with harsh penalties for the perpetrators.

