Abu Dhabi Coffee Hub takes centre stage at GFW 2024 

The inaugural Abu Dhabi Coffee Hub is currently taking place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, from 26th to 28th November, offering the ultimate experience for coffee lovers and casual drinkers alike.

Organised by DXB Live and the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) UAE, this hub is a key part of the third edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), bringing together a perfect blend of culinary culture and coffee exploration for visitors to enjoy.

As the flagship event of Global Food Week within ADIFE, the event is offering a rich mix of activities, workshops, and social lounges that cater to both seasoned coffee professionals and curious newcomers alike.

Saeed Al Mansoori, Advisor for International Events and Exhibitions at Capital Events, the events arm of ADNEC Group, stated, “Bringing this unique experience to Abu Dhabi enhances our offerings within Global Food Week. The Abu Dhabi Coffee promises to deliver interactive events that engage the community and meet the interests of a wide audience while continuing our work to support the UAE’s development as a destination for culinary and food and beverage innovation.”

Khalid Al Mulla, CEO of the Coffee Museum and National Coordinator for the UAE branch of the American Coffee Association, said, “The Abu Dhabi Coffee Hub marks a new beginning for coffee culture in the UAE, bringing coffee enthusiasts together to explore the journey from bean to cup. With the return of the UAE National Coffee Championship, we are excited to see the country’s talented baristas compete at a high professional level.”

He added, “These championships serve as a platform for baristas and coffee professionals to showcase their expertise, highlighting excellence in preparation, knowledge, and customer service. Winners gain global recognition, becoming ambassadors for the UAE’s growing coffee culture. The hub marries both tradition and innovation, elevating our appreciation of coffee’s role in building connections between people of different cultures and supporting the local industry.”

In addition, the hub is spotlighting a one-of-a-kind Brew Bar for tasting and learning, a Coffee Market with coffee-inspired products, and dynamic competitions like the Barista Throwdown and Latte Art Live. Art lovers can enjoy the Coffee Art Zone, Art lovers can explore the Coffee Art Zone, while coffee connoisseurs can sharpen their skills in exclusive workshops organised by the SCA UAE.

Running alongside the Abu Dhabi Coffee Hub, Global Food Week reflects the UAE’s commitment to becoming a hub for culinary innovation and the booming GCC food and beverage market. ADIFE provides a premier platform for food and beverage industry professionals, and the addition of the Abu Dhabi Coffee Hub to Global Food Week reflects the UAE’s role as a leader in culinary innovation.

