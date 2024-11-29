‘Generative AI a transformative force in media sector’ 

Muad Al Omari emphasised the need for intensified efforts from both government and private sectors to offer training programmes and specialised workshops…reports Asian Lite News

Muad Al Omari, CEO of Aization, stated that the current technological revolution has made generative artificial intelligence a transformative force in the media sector.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during his participation in the Sharjah Government Media Bureau’s pavilion at the Global Media Congress 2024, he noted that this technology streamlines various daily content production processes, including image and article design, as well as video production that aligns with published texts.

“As a result of this rapid acceleration in the field, media professionals face a major challenge in keeping up with the evolution of this technology,” he added.

He emphasised the need for intensified efforts from both government and private sectors to offer training programmes and specialised workshops aimed at enhancing workers’ skills in this field, thereby boosting digital competence rooted in artificial intelligence.

He added that these programmes help train workers to use generative AI tools to perform their daily tasks faster and more creatively such as creating news stories, reporting or editing visuals.

He stated that specialists believe the future should prioritise “integration between humans and AI.” “This means AI will handle routine tasks like preparing news reports and producing breaking news, while humans will focus on creativity and optimising the use of these tools to enhance professionalism in the media.”

