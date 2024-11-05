Abu Dhabi CP attends World Without Hunger Conference

Upon arrival at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, His Highness was welcomed by Dr Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia….reports Asian Lite News



On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to attend the World Without Hunger Conference.

Upon arrival at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, His Highness was welcomed by Dr Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

An official reception ceremony was held, featuring the national anthems of the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia, followed by reviewing the guard of honour by His Highness and the Prime Minister.

During a brief break in the airport VIP lounge, Dr Abiy Ahmed welcomed His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation, where both sides emphasised the strength of the friendship and cooperation between the two nations and the importance of further consolidating these ties across various fields, opening new horizons for collaboration for the mutual benefit of their people.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is leading the UAE delegation at the World Without Hunger Conference, which aims to support international efforts to advance innovative technologies and sustainable practices for global food security.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi is accompanied by an official delegation, including Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Mohamed Salem Al Rashdi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Ethiopia; and Omran Anwar Sharaf Al Hashemi, Assistant Foreign Minister of Advanced Sciences and Technology.]

ALSO READ: UAE approves national anti-drug strategy

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]