Al Falasi leads UAE delegation at EdTech London

The event witnessed broad participation from leading global institutions and companies, as well as public and private entities dedicated to advancing the education sector worldwide….reports Asian Lite News

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, led the UAE delegation at Bett EdTech exhibition and conference taking place from January 24th to January 26th at ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

The event witnessed broad participation from leading global institutions and companies, as well as public and private entities dedicated to advancing the education sector worldwide.

During the first days of the event, Dr. Al Falasi met with Mansoor Abdullah Khalfan Belhoul, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the United Kingdom to explore ways to expand mutual cooperation between the UAE and the UK in the education sector.

Dr. Al Falasi accompanied Mansoor Belhoul on a tour at the Ministry’s platform at BETT, highlighting the most prominent and innovative educational experiences provided by EdTech companies participating in the exhibition under the umbrella of the Ministry of Education.

During the exhibition, the Ministry of Education provided a platform for 16 of the most successful emerging UAE-based EdTech companies that collectively raised more than AED73 million in funds over the past few years. The EdTech companies showcased innovative technological solutions aimed at enhancing the educational process, creating pioneering learning experiences and equipping students with the knowledge and skills required for future success in the job market.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to actively participating in major specialised events. The goal is to learn from global experiences and exchange expertise with partners from the public and private sectors.

He highlighted the importance of harnessing rapid technological developments to innovate solutions, elevating the education sector and preparing future generations to excel in all fields.

He added: “In this year’s exhibition, we aimed to provide startup educational technology companies in the country with the opportunity to benefit from this global platform. It allows them to connect with major international specialised companies and showcase their most notable innovations in the development of advanced educational solutions. This initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to adopting innovation and encouraging creative ideas that contribute to the development of the education sector, aligning with the rapid global changes and producing flexible, future-ready generations.”

On the sidelines of the exhibition, he met with Lord Kenneth Wilfred Baker, President and Co-founder of the Baker Dearing Educational Trust. They discussed the role of technology in enhancing the educational process and emphasised the importance of nurturing students’ individual talents to enable their success in academic and professional life.

BETT is one of the leading global forums specialising in education technology. It brings together leaders, decision-makers, education officials and specialists, as well as more than 600 technology companies providing specialised educational solutions and services.

The UAE’s participation in the exhibition is a testament to its commitment to advancing education and enhancing global leadership in technology and innovation.

ALSO READ: DBWC, Oracle to Empower UAE Women With AI Skills

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]