Arab Health spotlights UAE at helm of health innovation

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) are jointly showcasing a suite of innovative initiatives and digital health services at Arab Health 2024, taking place from 29th January to 1st February.

Presented under a unified national platform dubbed “Emirates Health”, the displayed projects aim to highlight both current and future endeavours to develop the health sector comprehensively and integrally, boost competitiveness, flexibility, and effectiveness, and improve quality of life in line with the country’s strategic priorities.

MoHAP’s exhibits will feature a wide range of innovative projects and initiatives designed to improve health services by leveraging digital technologies, predictive models, and health information systems, and exploring the nexus between health and climate.

These initiatives are part of the Ministry’s strategic vision to ensure the availability of proactive, high-quality healthcare services, promote public health standards in the community, increase health awareness, and enhance preventive health measures.

The showcased projects include an AI-powered dashboard designed to bolster the capabilities of the Emergency and Crisis Centre, in addition to a digital platform aimed at managing the career paths of healthcare professionals and another project dedicated to analysing the carbon footprint of health facilities. Additionally, the lineup features an early detection initiative for diabetes and updates to the Alhosn app.

MoHAP is also putting up a health research platform, and the latest developments in the National Programme for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, “Hayat,” as well as last year’s achievements by “Tatmeen” platform, which is used for tracking pharmaceutical products.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, emphasised that sustaining the UAE’s competitiveness and enhancing its prominent status in the health field is a strategic goal that the health sector must work in collaboration with strategic partners to achieve.

“This goal, aligned with the forward-looking vision of the UAE’s leadership, will not only enhance the quality of life but also the well-being of the community. The UAE’s internationally recognised success in healthcare stems from its advanced health infrastructure, adaptable legislation, and skilled, trained workforce, all contributing to a globally leading health system,” the Minister said.

For his part, Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of DoH, said, “The health challenges encountered globally in recent years, coupled with the opportunities that arose from these challenges, have underscored the universality of healthcare. It’s a shared global responsibility that transcends individual countries and health systems.”

Al Mansouri emphasised that investing in key areas like life sciences, genomic sciences, health technology, precision medicine, and health data is instrumental in shaping the future of global healthcare. He stressed that Abu Dhabi is keen to showcase its achievements and exemplary experience in these fields, reinforcing its status as a premier global healthcare destination.

Meanwhile, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, DHA Director-General, said, “The Arab Health 2024 reflects the UAE’s pre-eminence in one of the most critical sectors: healthcare. This event showcases the rapid development, dynamic transformations, and impressive growth of the country’s health sector.

Al Ketbi pointed out that the UAE’s health sector excels not only in its legislative framework and systems but also in boasting state-of-the-art facilities equipped with modern and smart technologies. The sector is further enriched by advanced scientific research and medical expertise, supported by distinguished professionals and experts.

