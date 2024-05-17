Arab League: Deploy UN Peacekeepers in Occupied Land

The “Bahrain declaration” calls for the deployment of UN peacekeepers to the occupied territories, until a lasting two-state solution to the Palestinian cause is found….reports Asian Lite News

The Arab League Summit in Bahrain concluded yesterday with the “Bahrain Declaration,” a comprehensive statement addressing the Palestinian cause.

The declaration calls for the deployment of UN peacekeepers to the occupied territories, until a lasting two-state solution to the Palestinian cause is found.

The final communiqué also discussed the conflicts in Libya, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, among other points.

In more detail, the summit adopted calls by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to “convene an international conference under the auspices of the United Nations, to resolve the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution.”

The declaration called for an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza and an end to forced displacement in the Palestinian territory.

The convening leaders underscored the need to immediately halt the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from all areas of the Strip, the lifting of the siege imposed on it, the removal of all obstacles and the opening of all crossings for the entry of adequate humanitarian assistance throughout it, and enabling United Nations organisations, especially the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to operate, and to provide them with financial support to carry out their responsibilities freely and securely.

They reiterated categorical rejection of any attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their land in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The declaration condemned the Israeli forces’ control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah Crossing and called on Israel to withdraw from Rafah, in order to ensure safe humanitarian access.

The Declaration also urged “all Palestinian factions to join under the umbrella of the Palestine Liberation Organisation. It added that it considered the PLO “the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

It strongly condemned the attacks on commercial ships, saying they threaten freedom of navigation, international trade, and the interests of countries and peoples of the world. The Declaration affirmed the Arab nations’ commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and surrounding regions.

ICJ holds hearing

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) opened its two-day hearings regarding South Africa’s request to halt Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

South Africa’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Vusimuzi Madonsela told the judges that his country has returned to the court “due to the continuing annihilation of the Palestinian people, with over 35,000 now killed, and most of Gaza reduced to rubble”, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Israel continues to show utter contempt for Palestinian life, operating with impunity,” he said, explaining the reason behind South Africa’s continued call for the protection of “the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people.”

Since its initial application to the ICJ on December 29, 2023, South Africa has made subsequent requests in February and March 2024 for additional “provisional measures” to halt Israel’s “persistent acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

In the renewed request, Ambassador Madonsela emphasized the escalating “gravity of the situation in Gaza” and “the destruction of Gaza on a scale not witnessed since World War Two.”

Madonsela urged the court to order Israel to cease its military operations in Gaza, including in Rafah, and withdraw its troops from the entire Gaza Strip.

Additionally, the ambassador called for Israel to take “all effective measures” to ensure unimpeded access to Gaza for the United Nations and humanitarian aid.

Israel’s argument will be presented to the ICJ on Friday, with a judgment expected in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: Intense Fighting Halts Gaza Aid, Says UN

ALSO READ: US military says Gaza Strip pier project is completed

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]