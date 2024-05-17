Sheikh Mohammed meets Kuwait PM in Manama

Also present was His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court….reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, on the sidelines of the 33rd Arab League Summit in Manama, Bahrain.

Also present was His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The leaders discussed the growth of bilateral relations, guided by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait. The two leaders expressed their commitment to building on the historic ties between the two nations.

Sheikh Mohammed commended the leading role that Kuwait plays regionally and globally, and its keenness to further strengthen GCC solidarity, and enhance stability and prosperity across the GCC and the Arab region.

Their Highnesses emphasised the importance of opening new avenues for collaboration in diverse sectors through closer coordination. They also highlighted the need to empower the private sector in both countries to take advantage of the opportunities arising from economic development.

Their Highnesses also discussed a number of topics of mutual concern including the current tensions in the Middle East and their repercussions on regional and global security. They also stressed the importance of creating a foundation for lasting peace and security and addressing issues to serve the interests of the region’s people.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; and Fahad Mohammed Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

