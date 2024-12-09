New Ministry of Family and Revamped Ministry of Community Empowerment 

The reshuffle reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening family and community structures, ensuring their pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future. …reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the creation of the Ministry of Family and the transformation of the Ministry of Community Development into the Ministry of Community Empowerment.

The reshuffle reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening family and community structures, ensuring their pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future.

The newly established Ministry of Family will be headed by Her Excellency Sana bint Mohammad Suhail, a seasoned leader with extensive expertise in family welfare, early childhood development, and supporting People of Determination.

“This ministry will focus on legislation, policies, and programs to address family cohesion, fertility rates, and support systems,” said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. He emphasized that families are the cornerstone of the nation’s progress, underscoring the shared responsibility of individuals, organizations, and the government in empowering them.

Key responsibilities of the Ministry of Family include:

• Developing national programs to increase family formation and fertility rates.

• Providing marriage support, parental training, and family care services.

• Protecting vulnerable groups, including People of Determination, orphans, and senior citizens.

• Enhancing child welfare through early childhood development programs and protection measures.

The Ministry of Community Development has been elevated to the Ministry of Community Empowerment, under the leadership of Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui. This revamped ministry will pioneer a comprehensive empowerment model to foster self-reliance and economic participation for low-income families while strengthening the role of the third sector.

Key initiatives include:

• Designing integrated social support systems and pathways to financial independence.

• Regulating and empowering non-profit organizations to align with national priorities.

• Promoting volunteerism and social innovation across diverse sectors.

• Overseeing licensing and regulation of non-Muslim houses of worship.

The reshuffle also establishes the Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council, led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed, to align the ministries’ strategies with broader national goals.

“From birth to career and family growth, the UAE’s human journey is interconnected. This council will ensure a unified vision that integrates education and community development,” His Highness stated.

As these changes are implemented, the UAE government aims to create a robust social ecosystem. “Together, through shared responsibility, we can create a powerful national team to lay the foundation for family stability and social progress,” concluded His Highness.

These transformative steps reflect the UAE’s vision of empowering its people and fostering inclusive societal growth.

