Blinken heads back to Middle East

Blinken will hold discussions on recent Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and avoiding escalation in Lebanon….reports Asian Lite News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will begin his visit to the Middle Eastern countries from January 4 till January 11, to address ongoing concerns, including the release of remaining hostages and delivering life-saving humanitarian assistance to Gazan civilians.

US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller on Friday emphasised that Blinken will travel to Istanbul, Turkey; Crete, Greece; Amman, Jordan; Doha, Qatar; Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates; Al ‘Ula, Saudi Arabia; Tel Aviv, Israel; the West Bank; and Cairo, Egypt, from January 4.

State Secretary Blinken will further underscore the importance of protecting civilians’ lives in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.

“Throughout his trip, the Secretary will underscore the importance of protecting civilian lives in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza; securing the release of all remaining hostages; our shared commitment to facilitating the increased, sustained delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza and the resumption of essential services; and ensuring that Palestinians are not forcibly displaced from Gaza,” Miller said.

Moreover, Blinken will hold discussions on recent Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and avoiding escalation in Lebanon.

“Blinken will also discuss urgent mechanisms to stem violence, calm rhetoric, and reduce regional tensions, including deterring Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and avoiding escalation in Lebanon,” he added.

The US State Secretary will further reaffirm the US commitment to working with partners to set the conditions necessary for peace in the Middle East.

It will include comprehensive and tangible steps towards the realisation of a future Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel, with both living in peace and security, Miller said.

Recently, in another move that sidesteps congressional approval, US President Joe Biden’s administration authorised the immediate transfer of nearly USD 150 million in military equipment to Israel for its ongoing conflict with Hamas. It marks the second such bypass within the month, CNN reported.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken apprised Congress of his emergency determination, allowing the prompt transfer of “155mm ancillary items, including fuzes, charges, and primers that make 155mm shells functional,” as revealed by a State Department spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the additional items were added to previous sales, which “increased the total value of the sale to USD 147.5 million,” according to CNN. (ANI)

ALSO READ: Education official resigns over Biden’s Israel-Gaza policy

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]