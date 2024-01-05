Dubai wins bid to host 21st World Congress of Medical Informatics  

Thanks to Dubai’s easy accessibility and connectivity, the 2027 edition is expected to provide IMIA with improved reach into new markets in addition to enhancing MedInfo’s appeal to first-time attendees…reports Asian Lite News

Dubai is set to host the World Congress of Medical Informatics (MedInfo), the flagship meeting of the International Medical Informatics Association in 2027, becoming the first city in the Middle East, North Africa region to welcome the event.

The winning bid was led by the Emirates Health Informatics Society and supported by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and Emirates Health Services, alongside other key stakeholders.

Built around Dubai’s strong track record in hosting international business events, the successful bid for MedInfo 2027 was further underpinned by Dubai’s focus on innovation, digital preparedness and sustainability in the healthcare space.

As the preeminent gathering of the global biomedical and health informatics community, the biennial MedInfo focuses on the scientific exchange of current research and thinking. Moreover, it is an excellent opportunity for formal meetings and informal networking of IMIA’s global membership.

The most recent MedInfo took place last year in Sydney, attracting over 2,500 local and international delegates, and thanks to Dubai’s easy accessibility and connectivity, the 2027 edition is expected to provide IMIA with improved reach into new markets in addition to enhancing MedInfo’s appeal to first-time attendees.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, said, “Dubai’s success in bidding for MedInfo 2027 underlines the confidence that international associations across all sectors, including healthcare, have in bringing their major congresses to Dubai, and the powerful platform our city provides for knowledge sharing, professional development, and networking. It also reflects the culture of collaboration in Dubai and the ability of entities across the public and private sectors to come together to showcase the city’s strengths as a meeting destination.

“Driven by the emirate’s visionary leadership and our commitment to achieve the goals set out in the D33 Economic Agenda, Dubai continues to consolidate its status as a global hub for trade, enterprise and innovation in addition to attracting talent and investment. Biomedical and health informatics professionals attending MedInfo 2027 will be able to see this first-hand and also enjoy a world-class event in a thriving global city within close proximity to key markets. We will continue to support Emirates Health Informatics Society in planning for this event, maximising attendance, ensuring it makes a strong impact and leaves a lasting legacy.”

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, stated, “Dubai’s exceptional track record in innovation and digitalisation, visionary leadership, and world-class infrastructure led to winning bids to host global events such as the 21st World Congress of Medical Informatics – MedInfo and various other international summits. In addition to its commitment to knowledge sharing by bringing together global leaders, decision-makers, scientists, experts, and specialists, Dubai will always be recognised as a pivotal gateway to the future, offering the most interactive, open, and advanced platform in the world.”

“Dubai’s role as a host for any global event is synonymous with success, and this expectation extends to the forthcoming Informatics Conference. Anticipated to be a significant event at the local, regional, and international level, the conference’s agenda and themes are sure to attract substantial participation,” he added.

He also emphasised that the Dubai Health Authority places paramount importance on medical informatics, recognising its pivotal role in decision-making, policy formulation, and strategic planning. Highlighting the authority’s significant strides in data and information systems, alongside cutting-edge technologies, intelligent solutions, analytical tools, and forward-thinking initiatives, he also commended the Emirates Health Informatics Society for securing the hosting rights for the conference. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the division and expressed gratitude for both its dedicated efforts and the collaborative contributions of all strategic partners, which collectively led to this noteworthy achievement.

The event is the latest to be added to the pipeline of major conferences and congresses taking place in Dubai over the coming years, including key global medical and healthcare gatherings, that contribute to visitor growth and the continued development of Dubai’s knowledge economy. Dubai Business Events, part of DET and the city’s official convention bureau, has worked closely with DHA and Emirates Medical Society (EMA), as well as individual societies under its umbrella including Emirates Health Informatics Society, through its Al Safeer Congress Ambassador Programme to identify, bid for and win these critical events.

