CineMAS kicks off at Manarat Al Saadiyat

CineMAS, the annual independent film festival, returns this May for its sixth edition with a captivating line-up of award-winning films from the UAE, the region and around the world.

Curated by Oscar-nominated filmmaker and visual artist Scandar Copti, the festival showcases thought-provoking films across a variety of genres, including drama, comedy and documentary. Set to run from 20th to 26th May at Manarat Al Saadiyat, the alternative film festival will also feature discussions with directors.

A celebration of the best in independent cinema, CineMAS 2024, each film is carefully chosen for its compelling storytelling and artistic merit and provides a window into the human experience, transcending borders and bridging diverse communities.

This year’s edition will kick off with Emirati filmmaker, Humaid Al Suwaidi’s feature film ‘Dalma’, which follows the story of Dana, an Emirati woman who moves to Dalma Island upon inheriting a decrepit house from her recently deceased father. The film, which had its world premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival, takes viewers on an emotional journey of self-exploration.

The film festival will also feature an evocative Oscar-nominated environmental documentary, ‘All That Breathes’ by Academy Award-nominated Indian filmmaker, video artist and film scholar, Shaunak Sen; a moving sci-fi documentary, ‘Lyd’ by directorial duo Sarah Ema Friedland and Rami Younes; and the Sudanese drama ‘Goodbye Julia’ by the emerging talent Mohamed Kordofani’s.

The festival also includes a retrospective of a film series by artist Lawrence Abu Hamdan and an incredible selection of short films, including a Golden-Bear-winning short by filmmakers Michelle and Noel Keserwany, ‘Les Chenilles’.

Scandar Copti, the curator of this year’s edition of CineMAS, is an Oscar-nominated filmmaker and visual artist. His first feature film ‘Ajami’ won the Camera d’Or Special Mention at the Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for the 82nd Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Film category. Copti teaches filmmaking at New York University Abu Dhabi. He is also working on the post-production of his upcoming feature film ‘Happy Holidays’, and developing his forthcoming documentary ‘A Childhood’.

