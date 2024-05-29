The book highlights the significant milestones in the careers of Dubai’s media pioneers who have left their imprint in the local media sector across print, TV, and radio…reports Asian Lite News



Dubai Media Council has launched a book titled ‘Dubai Media Pioneers’ to pay tribute to the media veterans who have left their imprint in the local media sector across print, TV, and radio.

This is in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, to celebrate pioneering Emirati media professionals who have made significant contributions to the local industry’s development.

The ’Dubai Media Pioneers’ book was launched in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; and Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and President of the Dubai Press Club. The event, attended by the media pioneers, took place at the 22nd Arab Media Forum, organised as part of the Arab Media Summit 2024.

The newly released book highlights the contributions of various media pioneers in developing the media sector in tandem with Dubai’s growth as a city. It showcases how their relentless pursuit of excellence has shaped the media industry into what it is today, reflecting Dubai’s status as a leading global city.

Commenting on the occasion, Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, said: “Inspired by Dubai’s commitment to recognise individuals who have made invaluable contributions to its comprehensive development, we have launched this initiative to honour Dubai’s media pioneers. Guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, we have identified distinguished media professionals who have significantly shaped and enhanced the city’s media landscape. This book chronicles their remarkable efforts and pays tribute to their enduring contributions throughout the years.”





Hamda Alnajjar, Senior Executive of Project Management at the Dubai Media Council, stated: “The Dubai Media Council was keen to put together a book that serves as a valuable resource for younger generations, offering insights into the experiences and success stories of prominent Dubai media professionals who played a crucial role in shaping the city’s media sector. It is essential for new generations to connect with the legacy of their predecessors across various fields, especially in media. to learn from their experiences and adopt their high professional values and ethics.”

The Dubai Media Council aims to streamline efforts to develop Dubai’s media sector and enhance its status as a regional and global media hub.

