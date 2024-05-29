UAE Space Agency to Focus on ‘Make it in the Emirates’

Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of UAE Space Agency said: “We are committed to launching sustainable programmes and initiatives, like the Space Economic Zones Programme, which supports achieving a qualitative economic shift in all sectors, including the space sector, over the next fifty years.”…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE Space Agency successfully participated in the third edition of the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ Forum held on 27th and 28th May at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in collaboration with ADNOC and the Department of Economic Development, witnessed a significant participation.

Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of UAE Space Agency, said, “Our participation in the forum, which is a vital platform for exchanging ideas and experiences between industry leaders, investors, and decision-makers, comes in line with our commitment to supporting the national economy. It also supports our vision to foster innovation and technology in the space sector, and highlight the role of this pioneering sector in creating new investment opportunities. This supports the UAE leadership’s aspirations to achieve a comprehensive development renaissance and promote the UAE as a global hub for industrial innovation.”

Al Qubaisi added, “At the UAE Space Agency, we believe that these pioneering events immensely contribute to supporting the national economy as they offer an attractive environment for startups and SMEs to share experiences and expand strategic partnerships with participants from across the globe.”

He continued, “We are committed to launching sustainable programmes and initiatives, like the Space Economic Zones Programme, which supports achieving a qualitative economic shift in all sectors, including the space sector, over the next fifty years.”

During its participation, the Agency reviewed its key projects and initiatives in the national space sector and the satellite industry. The agency shed light on the Space Economic Zones Programme and its role in attracting companies specialised in space fields and industries for manufacturing in the UAE, the National Space Academy, the execution phase of the “Sirb” project to enhance the satellite manufacturing and operation systems, the Space Data Centre, the Global Navigation Satellite Systems – Augmentation System (GNSSaS), the Emirates Mars Mission (Hope Probe), and the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt (EMA), as well as recent updates on the 813 satellite project.

The UAE Space Agency’s platform at the forum witnessed a large turnout from representatives of government organisations, as well as local and international companies and visitors. It showcased the latest innovations and industrial technologies that enhance local manufacturing capabilities, and provided an opportunity for discussion about the best practices in industry and technology.

On the sidelines of the forum, Al Qubaisi participated in a discussion session entitled “Exploring the Final Frontier: The UAE’s space ambitions as a new investment magnet for future growth”. During the session, Al Qubaisi shed light on the UAE’s potential to nurture global progress in the space industry, and the importance of private sector participation in the success of the national space sector. The session also addressed potential investment opportunities and partnerships in space and other related fields, such as satellite communications and space travel, and the economic impact of such opportunities.

The Emirati industrial footprint expands as nine new suppliers joined ‘Go to UAE’, an initiative enabled by Tawazun Council and supported by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT). The initiative, launched by Thales, is poised to bolster its commitment to supporting local production and fostering economic growth in the country.

The addition of the new suppliers, which include Halcon Systems, EPI, Al Shurooq, Precision Industries, Advanced Armored Engineering, Rockford Xellerix and Milectria, Optimal Connectivity, is indicative of Thales’s commitment to nurturing local partnerships and investing in local businesses. By expanding the network, Thales aims to enhance supply chain reliability, increase efficiency, and continue delivering high-quality products/services to its customers.

Each of the selected suppliers has undergone a rigorous evaluation process, ensuring their alignment with a range of international certifications, ensuring that values, standards, and sustainability practices are adequately met. The diverse range of capabilities offered by these suppliers will enable Thales to meet the evolving demands of the market while integrating UAE based suppliers into its international supply chain.

Suppliers originating from the UAE will benefit from this programme by integrating with opportunities across Thales Global Supply Chain and will also be able to leverage this relationship and its industry standing when promoting their business activities to wider export markets.

As part of this program, Thales has also set up a comprehensive training and development plan with the objective of supporting UAE suppliers in increasing performance and competitiveness.

‘Go to UAE’, which was officially launched during the second edition of the Make it in the Emirates forum, is an initiative founded by Thales in collaboration with Tawazun Council and the support of MoIAT. It also contributes to Thales’ fulfillment of Tawazun Economic Programme objectives.

The third edition of the Make it in the Emirates Forum, hosted over two days at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center, is launched under the theme “Invest. Innovate. Grow”. In partnership with Abu Dhabi Economic Department and ADNOC, the forum brings together the largest industrial companies and enablers from across the UAE to share their procurement plans and significant investment opportunities, and to discuss how these translate into local manufacturing investment opportunities. The participating companies prioritise local products and invest in UAE-based manufacturing and production through innovative programs, such as Thales’ GO to UAE.

Roque Carmona, SVP Group chief procurement at Thales, said, “We are excited to welcome these exceptional suppliers into our network. Their addition not only reaffirms our commitment to supporting local industrial growth but also reflects our dedication to investing in new partnerships, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable growth. We are confident that by collaborating with local suppliers, we will further enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions to our customers while contributing to the prosperity of the local economy.”

