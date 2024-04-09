Eid Mubarak

UAE’s Moon-sighting Committee said it could not sight the Shawwal month crescent on Monday evening, and therefore declared that Tuesday, 9th April, is the last day of Ramadan…reports Asian Lite News

Wednesday, the 10th of April 2024, will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr, the UAE’s Moon-sighting Committee announced after its meeting yesterday night.

Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Committee, said that the committee, after exhausting the sharia methods of sighting the crescent and making the necessary contacts with neighbouring countries, could not sight the Shawwal month crescent on Monday evening, and therefore declares that Tuesday, 9th April, is the last day of Ramadan 1445 AH, and that Wednesday, 10th April, is the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

The minister and members of the committee extended warm congratulations on the glorious occasion to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the Crown Princes.

They also congratulated the UAE people and Muslims across the world on the auspicious occasion.

UAE President exchanges greetings

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr during phone calls with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the Rulers of Oman and Bahrain expressed their warmest best wishes and prayed that God continues to bestow His blessings on their nations and their peoples and grants peace and security to the region and the world.

Meanwhile, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on the advent of Eid Al Fitr.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, expressed their warm congratulations on the felicitous occasion and prayed to God to grant the leaders wellbeing and good health, and further progress and prosperity to the UAE people and Arab and Muslim nations.

Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates also sent congratulatory messages to Arab and Muslim leaders on the occasion.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar messages of congratulations to the UAE leaders on the happy occasion.

Zakat Al Fitr distribution

The Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has announced the preparation of 130,000 portions of Zakat al-Fitr. These portions were contracted and purchased several months ago in anticipation of distributing them to eligible recipients on the eve of Eid al-Fitr.

The SCI emphasised that Zakat is distributed in-kind from its headquarters and branches to those eligible, while its cash value is received from donors at AED25 per individual who wishes to delegate the association to distribute their Zakat al-Fitr.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, SCI Executive Director, said, “Preparations for the Zakat al-Fitr project have been completed. It is planned to distribute 130,000 bags of rice to eligible categories.”

The SCI has allocated AED3.2 million from its Ramadan fund to purchase the designated distributions, with the distribution process encompassing registered individuals listed in the association’s records at its main headquarters and all cities and areas under its jurisdiction, including Batayeh, Madam, Al Dhaid, Kalba, Khorfakkan, and Dibba Al-Hisn, continuing until the dawn of Eid al-Fitr.

Bin Khadem highlighted that the SCI continues to welcome contributions from benefactors willing to delegate the distribution of their Zakat. These contributions will be directly delivered to registered recipients listed in the association’s records.

Various donation channels have been provided, enabling benefactors to pay their Zakat al-Fitr value for themselves and their families through the SCI’s website, smart links enabling donations via SMS codes, activation of Zakat deduction through credit cards, as well as payment via Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

Additionally, modern digital donation devices are available, along with collection boxes in public places and stores, facilitating donations at the SCI’s headquarters in Sharjah and its branches in the Eastern and Central regions.

ALSO READ-UAE organises iftar meals in Philippines

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]