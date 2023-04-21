Eid Mubarak

UAE rulers and other Sheikhs performed the Eid Al Fitr prayer alongside worshipers on the first day of Eid Al Fitr…reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of congratulations to the kings, Emirs and presidents of Arab and Islamic states on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed wished them and their peoples continued progress, prosperity and stability.

“On the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr I congratulate my brothers the Rulers of the Emirates, people of the UAE, and Muslims around the world,” the President wrote on Twitter. “We ask God to grant continued peace and wellbeing to the people of the world at this blessed time.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, have dispatched similar cables to the leaders of Arab and Islamic states on the auspicious occasion.

“Happy new year to the UAE and its people. Happy new year to our Arab and Islamic nation. Happy new year to the world. May God accept your obedience and perpetuate your joys and fulfill all your aspirations,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The rulers of seven emirates have also sent cables of congratulations to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the leadership on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr.

Earlier, the UAE Moon-sighting Committee announced that today, 21st April, 2023, corresponding to 1st Shawwal, is the first day of Eid Al Fitr, after its meeting yesterday night.

كل عام والإمارات وشعبها بخير .. كل عام وأمتنا العربية والإسلامية في خير .. كل عام والعالم إلى خير وسلام … تقبل الله طاعاتكم .. وأدام أفراحكم .. وحقق جميع أمانيكم .. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 20, 2023

Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Committee, said that the committee, after exhausting the sharia methods of sighting the crescent and making the necessary contacts with neighbouring countries, succeeded in sighting the Shawwal month crescent on Thursday evening, and therefore declared that Thursday, 20th April, was the last day of Ramadan 1444, and that Friday, 21st April, is the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

The minister and members of the committee extended warm congratulations on the glorious occasion to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the Crown Princes.

They also congratulated the UAE people and Muslims across the world on the auspicious occasion.

Sheikh Mansour perform Eid prayer

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, today performed the Eid Al Fitr prayer alongside Sheikhs and worshipers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Other Sheikhs performing the prayer included H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; etc.

MBZ, Sisi share wishes, discuss issues

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, during which they exchanged Eid Al-Fitr greetings.

The discussion between Sheikh Mohamed and President Sisi touched on the determined efforts being made by the UAE and Egypt to calm the situation in Sudan and prevent any further escalation by urging all sides to engage in dialogue to restore stability. This comes in light of the support of both countries for the Sudanese people to achieve their aspirations towards enhancing security and development in their country.

Passenger rush anticipated

Over 500,000 passengers are expected to pass through Abu Dhabi International Airports (AUH) during Eid Al Fitr holiday, according to a statement issued by Abu Dhabi Airports.

During the period from the 15th till the 23rd of April, Abu Dhabi Airports estimates over 500,000 passengers passing through Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), with over 2,800 flights serving 105 destinations in 57 countries.

Passengers are reminded to follow these helpful travel tips to ensure smooth journeys throughout the festive season.

