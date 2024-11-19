Emirati youth lead in shaping global climate policies at COP29 

The UAE’s youth empowerment model is also garnering respect and recognition from participants at COP29. …reports Asian Lite News

Emirati youth are leading the UAE’s discussions and negotiations at COP29, leveraging their energy, innovative ideas, and active role in shaping global climate policies, with the aim of driving real change towards a sustainable future, building on the outcomes of the historic UAE Consensus from COP28.

At COP29, UAE youth are showcasing inspiring models of negotiators and coordinators at the national pavilion, highlighting the UAE’s legacy and global climate efforts to protect the planet.

The UAE’s youth empowerment model is also garnering respect and recognition from participants at COP29.

Their involvement at COP29 reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment to empowering young people, enabling them to contribute to international climate progress. This initiative stems from a belief in the importance of developing youth capabilities and engaging them in sustainable development, providing them with platforms at multilateral events to present innovative solutions for climate action.

Farid Gayibov, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, praised the UAE’s approach in empowering youth, emphasising their impactful presence at COP29. He noted that this participation underlines the UAE’s support in driving climate action, attracting attention from attendees at the conference.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Gayibov affirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to collaborating with the UAE on joint initiatives to support youth engagement in climate fields.

He highlighted the UAE’s support for Azerbaijan in hosting COP29 events, promoting youth participation in international forums, adding that COP28 has set a crucial precedent for amplifying youth voices in climate discussions.

Several UAE youth delegates have also expressed their pride in being part of this significant global event, actively contributing ideas, initiatives, and engaging in discussions at COP29.

