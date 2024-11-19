Dubai Future Forum 2024 kicks off 

Dubai Future Forum, world’s largest gathering of futurists, will provide an optimal platform for global thought leaders to develop actionable solutions for the future…reports Asian Lite News

The third edition of the Dubai Future Forum, the world’s largest gathering of futurists, kickstarted today, at the Museum of the Future.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), the event will provide an optimal platform for global thought leaders to develop actionable solutions for the future.

Hosted by Dubai Future Foundation, the Forum, held until November 20, bringing together over 150 prominent speakers from the UAE and around the world. It will also welcome more than 2,500 experts from around 100 countries, along with representatives from 100 leading international organisations specialising in futurism.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and Managing Director of DFF, referred to the Dubai Future Forum as a global platform for future foresight and collaboration. Reflecting the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Forum underscores Dubai’s commitment to preparing for the future and capitalising on emerging opportunities.

Al Gergawi said: “Dubai and the UAE have become a global hub for futurists passionate about shaping the future to explore transformative shifts, identify priorities, and raise recommendations to support decision-makers to ensure global readiness for future changes.”

“Rapid transformations in technology, society, and the environment make it essential to continuously revisit our government’s priorities for future readiness and the tools needed to achieve this. A government’s success depends on its ability to anticipate and benefit from future opportunities. Through the Dubai Future Forum, we will bring together experts and decision-makers to build strong international partnerships and design solutions for a better future for all humanity,” Al Gergawi added.

The Forum will delve into five key themes: Foresight Insights, Transforming Humanity, Optimising Health, Empowering Generations, and Futuring Nature. These themes will be explored through multiple sessions addressing some of the most critical challenges and opportunities shaping our world.

The opening day of the Dubai Future Forum 2024 will feature a dynamic program of panels and keynote sessions, beginning with ‘From Deep Space to Deep Ocean: A Future of Exploration and Discovery’, featuring Sara Sabry, the first Arab and African female astronaut, Professor Oussama Khatib, creator of the deep-sea exploration robot OceanOneK, and Suaad Al Harthi, a National Geographic explorer.

Keynote speakers include Dr. Parag Khanna and Dr Jordan Nguyen, exploring future technologies for humanity. Discussions will cover diverse themes, including time concepts, health futures, and AI’s role in shaping tomorrow.

City-wide events under “FORUM x DUBAI” will run from 18th to 21st November at venues like Cinema Akil and Alserkal Avenue, featuring film screenings and workshops such as “Nomadic Futures” at The Courtyard, exploring cultural narratives and transcultural identities.

Workshops & Sessions

Day 1 will also showcase activations like “Play-Full Futures” and sessions on health futures in partnership with the WHO, sustainable design by ARUP, and AI in films by the Future of Life Institute.

The agenda covers 15 sessions across key themes: Futuring Nature, Transforming Humanity, Optimising Health, Empowering Generations, and Foresight Insights.

Other key sessions include ‘Concepts of Time: How Do They Shape Our Future?’, with Jonathan Keats, applied philosophy expert; Ann Beate Hovind, Chair of the Future Library Trust; and Dr. Patrick Noack of the Dubai Future Foundation. Keynote addresses by Dr. Parag Khanna, founder of AlphaGeo, on ‘Setting the Scene: Where is Humanity Going?’, and Dr. Jordan Nguyen Founder of Psykinetic, on ‘Enter the Future: Technology for Humanity’, will also take place, alongside ‘Making the Case: Which Way to the Future?’, featuring His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, and Amy Webb, CEO of the Future Today Institute.

Prototypes for Humanity

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), officially opened the ‘Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity’ initiative. This transformative programme reflects the emirate’s commitment to excellence, creativity, and innovation in the service of humanity.

The initiative, held in partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation, seeks to drive positive societal change by leveraging innovative projects initiated by enterprising university students and distinguished academics to address complex global challenges. Bringing together one of the most diverse assemblies of academic talent and innovation, the initiative will witness participation from elite professors and university students from leading institutions worldwide, who presented the top 100 projects offering practical solutions to critical challenges facing our planet and societies.

The initiative attracted 2,700 applications from over 800 universities worldwide. During the event, the top five exceptional innovators will be announced and honoured with awards totalling AED 360,000, enabling them to further advance their research in vital fields.

