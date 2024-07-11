England reach second Euros final in a row  

The Three Lions will now face Spain in Berlin on Sunday after a goal from substitute Ollie Watkins provided a dramatic end to the semi-final…reports Asian Lite News

England have reached the final of the Euros for the second time in a row after beating the Netherlands 2 – 1 in Dortmund. A last gasp goal from substitute Ollie Watkins secured victory for England in dramatic fashion minutes after Bukayo Saka had an effort ruled offside.

England will now face Spain in Sunday’s final in Berlin after their best performance of the tournament so far. Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate will receive much of the praise after the winning goal was created and scored by two substitutes he brought on with around 10 minutes left to play.

Cole Palmer, who replaced Man City star Phil Foden, picked up the ball in midfield before slotting it to Watkins on the edge of the area. Watkins took a touch before firing the ball into the bottom left corner of the Dutch goal.

The Aston Villa striker quickly silenced any critics who may have had their doubts when he replaced captain Harry Kane as the game looked set to be going into extra time.

Asked about his decision to take off Kane at such a crucial moment, Southgate told a news conference after the match: “Harry took quite a big knock when he won the penalty so we weren’t sure how long he would be able to play on for.

“Him and Phil (Foden) were playing well, but we were losing a little bit of energy… Certainly we weren’t taking Phil off because of his performance, but we have got good players on the bench with freshness we felt could help us. And you know, we wanted to make that gamble in normal time rather than wait until extra time.”

The King was one of the first to congratulate the team and wish them luck ahead of the final, before adding in a tongue-in-cheek manner: “If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!”

The England men’s team have never won the Euros and success on Sunday night would see them lift their first trophy since the World Cup in 1966.

The Three Lions survived a scare in the 64th minute of Wednesday night’s semi-final when keeper Jordan Pickford was forced to make a good save following an effort from Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

The Netherlands had the initiative in the minutes that followed as another Liverpool player, this time forward Cody Gakpo, swept in a menacing cross that forced Pickford to guide the ball out for a corner.

The game had started badly for England after Declan Rice was dispossessed in midfield before a wonder strike from Xavi Simons from outside the area put the Dutch 1 – 0 up after just seven minutes.

England responded brightly, but many will feel they were fortunate to be awarded a penalty following a challenge from Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries on Kane.

The England captain, who had been criticised for his performances in the tournament so far, struck the ball into the bottom left corner to level the score after 18 minutes.

England were unlucky to go ahead minutes later when Foden slotted the ball through the Dutch keeper’s legs only for his effort to be cleared off the line by Dumfries.

The Dutch defender was at the centre of the action for a third time when his headed effort struck the England crossbar minutes later.

In an entertaining first half, Foden then struck the post with a superb long range effort down the other end.

England will now play an impressive Spain side in Sunday’s final in the German capital. Spain have won every one of their games in the tournament so far – knocking out European giants France, Italy and Germany.

All eyes will be on 16-year-old wonderkid Lamine Yamal in the tournament’s closing fixture – with the teenager scoring a sensational goal to help his side overcome France in Tuesday’s semi-final.

It was Yamal’s finest moment in a tournament where his ability to take on players and create chances had already seen him emerge as a breakout star.

London is already gearing up for the weekend’s final with Sadiq Khan, London mayor, announcing that the O2 Arena in Greenwich will be hosting “the capital’s largest screening” of the match.

Tickets for the event will be given away through a ballot which opens at 10am on Thursday on the City Hall website.

ALSO READ-Pune’s Sarthak Chavan Wins Big in National Motorcycle Racing Championship

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]