Etihad unveils 20th anniversary livery

Etihad’s newest bespoke livery has been revealed. The design’s line-style art celebrates the intricate beauty of unity, with each stroke embodying the essence of the airline’s home. It reflects the rich history that the national airline of the UAE has developed over the last twenty years as one of Abu Dhabi’s most important home-grown brands.

The design has been applied to one of the A321neos that has just joined the airline’s fleet, and artfully showcases iconic landmarks across Abu Dhabi.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “The livery marks our 20th year of delivering remarkable service, fulfilling our mission to deliver extraordinary experiences inspired by our Emirati identity.

“It reflects the journey we have been on, and it also sets the tone for our future as we give flight to our ambition, to be the airline that everyone wants to fly.”

The livery decal wraps around both sides of the fuselage in both Arabic and English and has been applied to one of six A321neos which have recently joined the airline after an intense period of activity involving teams across the airline.

Etihad is bringing six A321neos into operation as it further boosts its growing network and frequency.

The aircraft is equipped with advanced CFM LEAP 1A engines, which offer reduced emissions and up to 20 per cent more efficiency compared to some similar power units of its class.

John Wright, Etihad’s Chief Operations and Guest Officer, said, “We are pleased to have brought in this fleet so quickly after committing the aircraft in December last year. With constrained aircraft deliveries worldwide, this fleet is an important bridge for our growth plans as we anticipate the arrival of over 20 new aircraft in 2025.

“An airline normally takes up to two years to bring a new airframe and engine type into operation, and it is a testament to the speed and flexibility of our Etihad teams and our partners that we have been able to commission them safely and compliantly within seven months.”

The aircraft will be deployed across a number of routes, including services to India and the Middle East, showcasing the new livery to guests across Etihad’s network.

