UAE calls for responsible behaviour in Cyberspace

Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister of Advanced Science and Technology, highlighted the UAE’s ongoing efforts to help countries around the world advance responsible behaviour in cyberspace and ensure it reflects collective aspirations for peace and security at the UN Security Council Open Debate on “Addressing Evolving Threats in Cyberspace.” This meeting was chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, as they ably steer the Council as President of the UN Security Council for the month of June.

The Assistant Foreign Minister offered four considerations by the UAE for consideration by the Security Council. First, international law must guide the use of cyber technologies. Second, the UAE supports mainstreaming cyber concerns within the Council’s work on international peace and security. Third, the Council should consider convening an annual briefing on emerging technology threats and their implications for international peace and security. And fourth, fostering strong public-private partnerships is crucial for leveraging expertise and resources to counter cyber threats effectively.

Assistant Foreign Minister Sharaf also emphasised the UAE’s commitment to collaborate with the private sector to develop robust cybersecurity tools and build national and international capabilities, along with supporting the private sector in ensuring the secure and responsible design of their solutions.

As a global hub for technology and innovation, the UAE in 2020 established the Cyber Security Council to achieve a safer digital transformation and to improve cybersecurity in the country for all targeted sectors. This is in line with the UAE’s efforts to leverage technology and innovation to enhance the UAE’s competitiveness, foster economic growth, and improve the well-being of all of its citizens.

Assistant Foreign Minister Sharaf also met with Tobias Lindner, German Minister of State, on the sidelines of the open debate. They explored ways to enhance cooperation in strategic domains within emerging science and technology fields between our two countries.

