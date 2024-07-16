Ex-Peruvian Prez Fujimori to run for office in 2026

Alberto Fujimori governed Peru from 1990 to 2000, during which his administration was marked by a mix of economic reforms and authoritarian measures…reports Asian Lite News

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, who was controversially pardoned in December for corruption and his role in the killings of 25 people, has announced his intention to run for the presidency in 2026, according to his daughter, Keiko Fujimori, leader of the right-wing Fuerza Popular party, media reported.

Despite legal prohibitions in Peru barring individuals convicted of corruption from holding presidential office, Fujimori, now 85, seeks to mount his fourth presidential bid, Associated Press reported.

Alberto Fujimori governed Peru from 1990 to 2000, during which his administration was marked by a mix of economic reforms and authoritarian measures.

He was extradited from Chile in 2007 and imprisoned for human rights abuses and corruption charges until his controversial pardon in 2017, reinstated by Peru’s Constitutional Court in 2020.

Recently, Fujimori has sought to revive his political career, joining Fuerza Popular in June and actively participating in party activities.

His return to the political arena comes amidst ongoing legal challenges, including outstanding corruption convictions and a significant financial debt to the Peruvian Treasury.

Keiko Fujimori, herself a three-time presidential candidate, faces her own legal battles, including ongoing allegations of money laundering that could result in a lengthy prison sentence.

Despite these challenges, the Fujimori family continues to wield influence within Peruvian politics, appealing to a significant segment of the electorate while stirring controversy and debate over issues of justice, governance, and democratic integrity in Peru.

