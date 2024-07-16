Indonesian Prez starts state visit to UAE today

Earlier this month, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone conversation with President Widodo…reports Asian Lite News

Indonesian President Joko Widodo will commence a two-day state visit to the United Arab Emirates today.

During the visit, President Widodo will hold discussions with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on strengthening the strategic relations between the two nations across various fields with a focus on the comprehensive economic partnership that links the two countries and contributes to advancing their vision for sustainable development and prosperity for both peoples.

Earlier this month, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone conversation with President Widodo.

The discussion focused on bilateral cooperation and strategic relations between the two countries, including across economic and investment cooperation that fosters sustainable development and prosperity while benefiting the peoples of both nations.

During the call, the UAE President and the Indonesian President also exchanged congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the Islamic New Year, praying to God for a year of growth and prosperity for both countries and for peace, security, and stability for the Islamic world and all nations.

The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

