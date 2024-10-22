FAO lauds UAE’s pivotal role in enhancing food security

Al Jaf said that MoCCAE and Dubai Municipality are key partners in promoting sustainable agriculture and reducing food waste…reports Asian Lite News

Kian Akram Al Jaf, Head of Mission of the Sub-Regional Office for the Gulf Cooperation Council and Yemen at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), highlighted the UAE pivotal role in enhancing food security, through the launch of the first Regional Centre of Excellence for Transforming Food Systems.

The centre, launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) and FAO, is expected to play a pivotal role in driving innovation and strategic transformation in food systems across the region.

Speaking to Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his participation in the Dubai International Food Safety Conference at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Al Jaf said that MoCCAE and Dubai Municipality are key partners in promoting sustainable agriculture and reducing food waste. “These partnerships reflect the UAE’s commitment to enhancing food security and achieving sustainability, thereby contributing to creating a conducive environment for long-term food security.”

Al Jaf also underscored FAO’s support for the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051, aimed at positioning the country as a global leader in this field by enhancing food system sustainability, increasing local production, ensuring food safety. “This is fully supporting the UAE’s ‘Plant the Emirates’ initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance agricultural development and improve food security in the UAE.”

He added that FAO collaborates with the UAE on capacity-building programmes and data analysis to enhance food security measures and align with international best practices. “This emphasises the importance of global cooperation in addressing global challenges related to food security, including climate change, conflicts, and economic crises, as 733 million people worldwide are facing hunger.”

He highlighted the importance of celebrating World Food Day as part of the October 16th celebrations, emphasising sustainable food systems and Dubai’s efforts in promoting sustainable agriculture and reducing food waste, aligning with the country’s commitment to enhancing food security and achieving sustainability.

