UAE dispatches 12th aircraft carrying 40 tonnes of Lebanon aid

The UAE has dispatched one more aircraft to Lebanon loaded with 40 tonnes of relief materials, including food and medical supplies, shelter equipment, and other essentials.

This is the 12th plane sent to the country as part of the ongoing “UAE stands with Lebanon” campaign.

The two-week campaign was launched on 8th October as per directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with follow-up from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations and Member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, explained that the 12th Emirati plane sent to Lebanon was an extension of the relief air bridge for assisting the people of Lebanon facing hardships and mass displacement.

He added that the UAE was keen on restoring that country to security and stability at the earliest, stressing the vital humanitarian role played by the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council in urgently responding to crisis situations in different parts of the world.

“Emirati donor institutions and associations will continue their work to support the Lebanese people, until the difficult days are fully over,” he concluded.

