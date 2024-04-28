Financial Pioneers Honoured in Dubai

Dubai witnessed the launch of a new book featuring 35 top financial pioneers in the UAE. Prominent people from the business, economy and diplomatic sectors attended the event to witness the unveiling of “CA (Class Apart), Makers of World Economy”: A Groundbreaking Exploration of Financial Pioneers…reports Asian Lite News

Dubai-based DCom Designs has launched the “CA (Class Apart), Makers of World Economy.” This compelling first ever Coffee Table book delves into the remarkable stories of renowned financial institution owners, visionary businessmen in the finance field, and trailblazing accountants who have etched their names in the annals of global economics.

Prominent people from the business, economy and business sectors attended the event. H.E. Ambassador Aklilu Kebede of Ethiopia said this kind of book is going to great for the next generation. Mr. Khaled Al Fahim, businessman and board member at Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the importance of chartered accountants for the growth of economy.

“I am happy to be part of this event,” said H.E. Yaqoob Al Ali, a prominent Emirati businessman.

Mr. Paras Shedadpuri, a former diplomat turned entrepreneur and Chairman of Nikai Group, recalled the value of chartered accountancy (CA) when he founded his company years ago, and how it transformed it into a successful corporate entity.

“At its core, ‘CA (Class Apart), Makers of World Economy’ is a celebration of human ingenuity and perseverance,” says Vikas Bhargava. “It underscores the transformative power of vision, determination, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Through the stories shared within these pages, readers will discover that regardless of background or circumstance, greatness is within reach.”

