G7 welcomes ceasefire, urges Israel to comply with int’l law 

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) countries called on Israel to comply with its obligations under international law at a meeting.

The ministers said in a statement that they support a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah and the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministers expressed their concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. They called on the Israeli government to ease obstacles on humanitarian aid to civilians in areas rocked by conflicts.

They said that “Israel must fully comply with its obligations under international law in all circumstances, including International Humanitarian Law.”

The two-day meeting was held in Fiuggi and Anagni, southeast of Rome.

The G7 comprises Canada, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, in a series of posts on X, described the proposal as a “fundamental step towards restoring calm and stability in Lebanon and enabling displaced persons to return to their towns and cities”.

He thanked the US and France for their involvement, and reiterated his government’s commitment to “strengthen the army’s presence in the south”.

Mikati said: “While I value the joint efforts of the United States and France in reaching this understanding, I reaffirm the government’s commitment to implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701, enhancing the presence of the Lebanese Army in the South, and cooperating with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).”

President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has described the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire to come into effect on Wednesday as “very encouraging news”.

She said the news was encouraging “first and foremost for the Lebanese and Israeli people affected by the fighting”.

“Lebanon will have an opportunity to increase internal security and stability thanks to Hezbollah’s reduced influence,” she posted on X.

The UK’s Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, calling for the deal to be turned into “a lasting political solution”.

Starmer in a statement said: “Today’s long overdue ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah will provide some measure of relief to the civilian populations of Lebanon and northern Israel, who have suffered unimaginable consequences during the last few months of devastating conflict and bloodshed.”

The Prime Minister further added that now this deal must be turned into a lasting political solution in Lebanon, based on Security Council Resolution 1701, that will allow civilians to return permanently to their homes and for communities on both sides of the border to rebuild.

