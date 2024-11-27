Thousands returning home as ceasefire takes effect 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, stressed that the “length” of this ceasefire will depend on “what happens in Lebanon.” …reports Asian Lite News

After months of skirmishes and thousands of casualties, Israel and Hezbollah agreed to the ceasefire deal on Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, also stressed that the “length” of this ceasefire will depend on “what happens in Lebanon.”

“With the United States’ full understanding, we maintain full freedom of military action. If Hezbollah violates the agreement and tries to arm itself, we will attack. If it tries to rebuild terrorist infrastructure near the border, we will attack. If it launches a rocket, if it digs a tunnel, if it brings in a truck carrying rockets, we will attack”, Netanyahu noted.

He gave three reasons for having a ceasefire at this point.

“The first reason is to focus on the Iranian threat, and I won’t expand on that. The second reason is to give our forces a breather and replenish stocks. And I say it openly, it is no secret that there have been big delays in weapons and munitions deliveries. These delays will be resolved soon. We will receive supplies of advanced weaponry that will keep our soldiers safe and give us more strike force to complete our mission. And the third reason for having a ceasefire is to separate the fronts and isolate Hamas. From day two of the war, Hamas was counting on Hezbollah to fight by its side. With Hezbollah out of the picture, Hamas is left on its own. We will increase our pressure on Hamas and that will help us in our sacred mission of releasing our hostages”.

It was on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced =ceasefire will be in place between Israel and Hezbollah starting from Wednesday.

Biden made these remarks on Tuesday from the Rose Garden after an Israeli official on Tuesday told CNN that the country’s security cabinet approved a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The President heralded the development as “good news”.

Soon after Biden shared the news, Israeli airstrikes shook Beirut.

Thousands returning home

Residents displaced by conflict in southern Lebanon and northern Israel are beginning to return to their homes as tensions ease. Despite warnings to avoid the region, many families are making their way back, driven by the need to rebuild their lives and regain a sense of normalcy.

The situation remains challenging, with humanitarian concerns persisting. Limited resources and overcrowded shelters have made it difficult for displaced individuals to find adequate support during the conflict. The return to their homes signifies both relief and apprehension as residents face the daunting task of recovery.

Across the border, residents in northern Israel are also resettling. For many, the decision to return is rooted in a lack of safer alternatives. The recent period of unrest has left communities on both sides grappling with uncertainty about long-term stability.

The return of residents to these regions highlights the resilience of affected communities, even as efforts to restore normalcy continue amid broader concerns about security and humanitarian needs.

UN welcomes ceasefire

The United Nations welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, a senior UN official said in a statement.

The agreement marks the starting point of a critical process, anchored in the full implementation of resolution 1701 (2006), to restore the safety and security that civilians on both sides of the Blue Line deserve, said Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN special coordinator for Lebanon, on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN statement came hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the nation’s security cabinet approved a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.

Considerable work lies ahead to ensure the agreement endures, Hennis-Plasschaert said, adding, “Nothing less than the full and unwavering commitment of both parties is required.”

It is clear that the status quo ante of implementing only select provisions of resolution 1701 (2006), while paying lip service to others, will not suffice, she noted. “Neither side can afford another period of disingenuous implementation under the guise of ostensible calm.”

Hennis-Plasschaert commended the parties on “seizing the opportunity to close this devastating chapter.”

“Now is the time to deliver, through concrete actions, to consolidate today’s achievement,” she said.

