Gargash meets Japanese envoy for Middle East Peace

During the meeting, Dr. Gargash affirmed the UAE’s position calling for a ceasefire and working to create the conditions for a political solution…reports Asian Lite News

Dr. Anwar Gargash, the Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, held a meeting with Ambassador Uemura Tsukasa, the Special Envoy of the Government of Japan for the Middle East Peace.

They discussed various regional and international matters of mutual interest, including ongoing developments in the region and the significance of efforts towards establishing security and stability for peace in the region.

During the meeting, Dr. Gargash affirmed the UAE’s position calling for a ceasefire and working to create the conditions for a political solution that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state. He stressed the need to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, protect civilians, and ensure the delivery of aid to alleviate the suffering faced by the residents of Gaza.

Furthermore, he highlighted the necessity of avoiding an expansion of the conflict and returning to sustainable political solutions that can prevent the region from facing recurrent crises.

Dr. Gargash also referenced the importance of adhering to the most recent UN Security Council resolution urging an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the month of Ramadan. He said that prolonging the conflict could have adverse effects on the region and exacerbate the ongoing crises.

Dr. Gargash reviewed the UAE’s significant humanitarian initiatives in this regard, such as sending relief aid to the Gaza Strip through challenging land crossings, maritime corridors from Cyprus, and airdrops of aid. He also discussed the progress of several projects, including the UAE field hospital, water desalination projects, and other related initiatives.

Operation ‘Birds of Goodness’ representative image

Aid airdrop continues

The Joint Operations Command of the UAE Ministry of Defence announced the implementation of the 22nd airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid as part of the “Birds of Goodness” operation.

Two C17 aircraft belonging to the UAE Air Force and a C130 aircraft belonging to the Egyptian Air Force participated in the airdrop operation.

The airdrop was carried out over inaccessible isolated areas in the northern Gaza Strip via three aircraft carrying 82 tonnes of food and relief aid, bringing the total amount of aid airdrops ‏to 1153 tonnes since the beginning of the operation.

The Birds of Goodness operation is part of “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” to support Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

ALSO READ: UAE Lauds ICJ Measures on Gaza Aid

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]