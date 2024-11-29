UAE Honours Fallen Heroes

As UAE marks Commemoration Day tomorrow, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stated that the UAE’s enduring message remains one of stability, unity, and cooperation, dedicated to the wellbeing and prosperity of all.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has affirmed that the UAE will continue to uphold the values exemplified by the sacrifices of its fallen heroes, who gave their lives defending justice, peace, and the principles of humanity. His Highness stated that the UAE’s enduring message remains one of stability, unity, and cooperation, dedicated to the wellbeing and prosperity of all.

In a statement to mark Commemoration Day, observed on 30th November each year, His Highness noted the significance of the occasion that honours the brave individuals who gave their lives for the UAE. He recognised their ultimate sacrifice as an enduring symbol of patriotism and loyalty to the nation.

The President also expressed deep gratitude to the heroes’ families, reaffirming the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting them. He emphasised that their loved ones’ sacrifices will forever epitomise selfless dedication to the progress and prosperity of the UAE.

Below is the statement of His Highness in full:

“Commemoration Day is a distinguished national occasion on which we pay tribute to the heroic individuals who gave their lives to protect the UAE and its people. Their sacrifices are forever engraved in the most cherished chapters of our nation’s history, standing as a timeless inspiration for patriotism and unwavering dedication to the homeland.

Our fallen heroes reflect the noble spirit of the Emirati people and their unyielding willingness to answer the nation’s call, no matter the time or place. With God’s grace and the unwavering dedication of its citizens, the UAE will remain a symbol of pride and strength, its flag held high, and its sovereignty and achievements firmly protected.

Today, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the families of our heroes and renew our steadfast commitment to supporting them. The sacrifices of their loved ones will never be forgotten; their deeds will forever epitomise selfless dedication to the progress and prosperity of our nation.

Our fallen heroes answered the nation’s call with unparalleled courage and selflessness. Today, the call of the homeland is one of building and advancing towards a brighter, more prosperous future. Inspired by their legacy, our youth, with gratitude and determination, are now leading the charge in service to our nation, seizing every opportunity to drive progress and innovation.

The UAE will continue to uphold the values exemplified by the sacrifices of our heroes, who gave their lives defending justice, peace, and the principles of humanity. Our enduring message remains one of stability, unity, and collaboration, dedicated to the wellbeing and prosperity of all.

May God honour our fallen heroes, keep the UAE strong and proud, and bring peace and stability to our region and the world.”

Eid Al Etihad Celebration

The Organising Committee of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad Celebration announced several broadcast locations across the seven emirates where the much-anticipated official ceremony on 2 December will be live-streamed.

To enhance the celebratory experience, the Committee has also launched a comprehensive guide featuring celebration zones across the seven emirates, bringing the public together to embrace the spirit of union in fun and exciting Eid Al Etihad-related events and activities. The guide is available on the official Eid Al Etihad website for everyone to explore.

People across the UAE can watch the live stream of the official ceremony on December 2 at various designated celebration zones. In Abu Dhabi, it will be screened at Khalifa Square in Khalifa City, Etihad Arena, Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Shamkha City, Al Falah City, and Majalis Abu Dhabi. In Al Dhafra Region Harat Parks at Dalma, Shabhana Park in Al Sila’, Zayed Alkhair Park in Ghayathi, Wedding Hall in Liw, Al Mugheirah Park in Al Mirfa, Al Mugheirah Bay, and Majalis the Western Region. In Al Ain, the ceremony can be viewed at Qasr Al Muwaiji, Al Ain Oasis, Al Jahili Fort, and Al Ain Square – live streamed in the Mother of Nation Festival.

In Dubai, people can gather at Festival PROMENADE (Dubai Festival City), The Outlet Village Mall, Al Warfa (Ferjan Dubai), and Wadi Hub in Hatta. In Sharjah, the live broadcast will be available at Sharjah National Park, and Al Dhaid Fort. In Ajman, it will be streamed at Marsa Ajman and Al Jurf Family Park.

For the residents of Umm Al Qawwain, the ceremony can be watched at Al Khor Waterfront, while in Ras Al Khaimah, it will be shown at Al Manar Mall. People in Fujairah can head to Umbrella Beach or Fujairah Corniche to enjoy the live stream.

Additionally, the official ceremony will be screened live at cinemas across the UAE, including VOX Cinemas, NOVO Cinemas, REEL Cinemas, ROXY Cinemas, CINEMA CITY Cinemas, STAR Cinemas, ROYAL Cinemas, OSCAR Cinemas, and CINEMAX Cinemas, all at their respective branches.

Everyone across the UAE can also watch the official ceremony through the live broadcast on local TV channels, Eid Al Etihad’s YouTube channel, and the official website.

