‘Green tourism’ theme for World’s Coolest Winter 2025 

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, announced the launch of the fifth season of the World’s Coolest Winter Campaign, under the theme ‘Green Tourism’.

Launched in collaboration between the Ministry of Economy and the National Agricultural Centre, the campaign aims to encourage community participation in sustainable agricultural practices and boost tourism visits to farms and agricultural projects across the seven emirates, as part of the domestic tourism strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to advance plans of an integrated tourism ecosystem in the UAE.

Details of the campaign were revealed during an event organised by the Ministry of Economy at the Masfout Museum in Ajman, attended by heads and directors-general of UAE’s local tourism bodies.

Running from 16th December for six weeks, the 5th season will highlight the country’s environmental landmarks, green spaces, and unique winter experiences. It will also promote farm tourism, nature reserves, and breathtaking landscapes. The campaign also supports the goals of the National Tourism Strategy 2031 and strengthens the UAE’s position as a leading destination on the global travel and tourism map.

Abdullah bin Touq said, “The fifth season of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign reinforces the sustainable development of UAE tourism by showcasing green and eco-friendly destinations and the country’s diverse tourism activities, including sustainable, desert, beach, and mountain tourism.

He emphasised that the new season aligns with the UAE’s future vision, integrating sustainability and innovation into the tourism sector and supporting the “Plant the Emirates” programme. Under its visionary leadership, the UAE prioritises green and ecotourism to promote the sector’s sustainability, preserve natural and cultural heritage, and boost the competitiveness of tourism destinations across all seven emirates.

“Launching the fifth season in Masfout highlights the region’s rich agricultural environment, landscapes, and mountains, strengthening Ajman’s and the UAE’s position as prime ecotourism destinations,” he concluded.

The World’s Coolest Winter campaign has successfully generated substantial revenue during its fourth season, which ran from 9th January to 20th February 2024. The campaign’s media and marketing materials reached approximately 600 million people worldwide through news outlets and social media platforms.

The Ministry of Economy called upon the public to take active part in the new season, share their tourist experiences in the UAE and highlight the country’s attractions that blend history with modern infrastructure and services. The UAE enjoys a line-up of impressive high-end destinations, breathtaking architecture and geographic diversity, as well as a cultural legacy that reflects the values of tolerance and coexistence long enjoyed in the country.

The fifth edition of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign targets UAE citizens, residents, and tourists from around the world. To promote its goals and highlight the top winter tourist destinations in the UAE, the campaign will feature a wide range of media and marketing posts across various media outlets and social media platforms.

The campaign will also focus on showcasing unique tourist experiences, entertainment activities, and the best adventures across the seven emirates.

The Ministry of Economy has invited the public to engage with the new campaign by sharing their travel stories and experiences in the UAE to highlight the country’s tourist attractions, which seamlessly combine the UAE’s rich history with modern infrastructure and world-class services.

