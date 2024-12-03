Heritage Meets Modernity at Eid Al Etihad  

Through a narrative that intertwined heritage with modernity and nature with technology, the 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrated the UAE’s unique story…reports Asian Lite News

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, and several distinguished state guests, attended the 53rd Eid Al Etihad official celebration held at Jebel Hafeet National Park in Al Ain.

The event was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The 53rd Eid Al Etihad official celebration featured performances highlighting the UAE’s journey, marked by the insights of its forefathers and national achievements. Through a narrative that intertwined heritage with modernity and nature with technology, the event celebrated the UAE’s unique story.

The 40-minute Eid Al Etihad ceremony celebrated the UAE’s deep connection to nature and its journey from ancient traditions to modern innovation. The show included seven chapters: Thuraya Star, Guided Through History, Simple Gestures, Under the Palms, A Flourishing Union, Shared Gestures, and Celebration.

One of the highlights was a tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who grew up in Al Ain and was mentored by his mother, Sheikha Salama bint Butti Al Qubaisi. The performance documented Sheikh Zayed’s journey from a young leader who restored and renovated Al Ain’s water resources, including the aflaj system, to becoming the Founding Father of the UAE.

The celebration also highlighted the journey of the Union, from signing the Union Pledge and unifying the emirates in 1971, followed by the unification of the UAE Armed Forces in 1976, to the transformation of the UAE today into a thriving hub for innovation and artificial intelligence.

The official ceremony also included a tribute to the late Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, who was appointed as Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region in 1971 and held that position until his passing on 1 May 2024.

The ceremony showcased innovative storytelling techniques and cutting-edge stage technologies – including drones, and light and shadow play – which worked in harmony with the natural beauty of the Jebel Hafeet backdrop.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, made up of 66 musicians, joined forces with 33 UAE-based musicians to present a musical experience that seamlessly blended Emirati heritage with a profound sense of national pride.

The ceremony concluded with an impressive assortment of innovations dedicated to preserving and protecting the natural environment of the UAE, complemented by a striking visual display reflecting the event’s commitment to sustainability. Attendees witnessed a giant depiction of a palm tree in the sky, created using drones, featuring descending flares to symbolise the date harvest.

The ceremony was live-streamed across the UAE in celebration zones, on TV channels, and via the official YouTube channel.

Construction work for the ceremony at Jebel Hafeet Desert Park began in September 2024, involving more than 10,000 individuals from around the world who collaborated to bring the official 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebration to life.

Over 1m workers participate

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation kicked off the festivities for workers Monday in celebration of the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad. Held under the theme “Our Workers’ Happiness in Our Union’s Celebration”, the celebratory activities are organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, Dubai Police General Command, municipalities across the UAE, National Ambulance, and Ras Al Khaimah Free Zone, with the participation of more than one million workers.

The two-day nationwide celebrations feature a wide range of entertainment activities, competitions, giveaways, and prizes, including a raffle with a car as the grand prize. These vibrant events are backed by diamond sponsorship from the Insurance pool and platinum sponsorship from Aldar Properties , along with the sponsorship of the Ministry’s strategic partners, including the UAE Food Bank, the International Charity Organisation, Dar Al Ber Society, Al Ihsan Charity Association, the Fujairah Charity Association, Union Cooperative, Kitopi, Al Marai, and Shamsin Restaurant.

In parallel with the celebratory events organised by the Ministry in collaboration with its partners, various festivities are also being held within labour accommodations organised by a number of companies, including Al Eskan Al Jamae, Labotel Workers Village, Emirates Global Aluminium, Fujairah National Construction & Transport Co, Tasameem Workers City, Al Salam Living City, Hameem Worker City, Khansaheb Contracting, Dulsco City, Al Jimi Worker Village, and Sawaeed Residential City.

