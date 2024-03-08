Houthi Militia Launches Over 400 Drones and Missiles

Immediate retaliatory airstrikes by the US and UK coalition targeted Hodeidah airport, repurposed as a military base by Houthi fighters, according to Houthi media…reports Asian Lite News

Yemen’s Houthi militia leader, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, announced on Thursday the launch of 403 drones and missiles targeting 61 ships in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since the onset of their offensive. Al-Houthi boasted of retaliatory strikes by US and UK military forces, claiming they had bolstered his group’s capabilities.

During a televised address, Al-Houthi disclosed that 19 missiles and drones targeted seven ships since Friday, utilizing advanced weaponry undetected by US and UK naval forces. He highlighted the precision and devastating impact of recent attacks, including one on the M/V True Confidence, a Barbados-flagged bulk carrier, resulting in the deaths of three sailors and injuries to four others, according to the US Central Command.

Simultaneously, Houthi media reported US and UK airstrikes on Ras Isa in western Hodeidah province, following previous strikes on the city’s airport. The US military preemptively targeted Houthi ballistic missiles, drones, and explosive-laden boats, intended for international and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

In response, the Houthis accused the US of pressuring ships to challenge their blockade and disregarding warnings against entering the Red Sea. Mohammed Abdulsalam, a Houthi negotiator, held the US accountable for any repercussions in the region.

Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, head of the Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee, denied intent to harm civilian sailors, offering compensation if the US shared costs. The Houthis framed their actions as support for Palestinians and pressure on Israel to ease restrictions on Gaza.

Meanwhile, concerns arose over an environmental catastrophe from the sinking of the M/V Rubymar, struck by a Houthi missile in February. The Intergovernmental Authority on Development urged peaceful resolution to the crisis, emphasizing the need to halt attacks on ships.

In response to the M/V True Confidence attack, the US Central Command reported fatalities and significant damage, with most crew members escaping using lifeboats. The UK Maritime Trade Operations confirmed the ship’s abandonment and subsequent damage from the attack.

Amid escalating tensions, the Red Sea region faces heightened insecurity, with maritime trade routes increasingly vulnerable to conflict-related disruptions.

