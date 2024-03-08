US Army Analyst Arrested for Allegedly Spying for China

The Justice Department noted that the information Schultz disclosed encompassed potential US strategies in the event of a military conflict involving Taiwan…reports Asian Lite News

A US Army intelligence analyst, Sergeant Korbein Schultz, was apprehended on Thursday for purportedly divulging national defense information to China, as per the Justice Department’s statement. Schultz, holding a top-secret security clearance, was taken into custody at Fort Campbell, situated on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

Although the indictment did not explicitly name the country receiving the sensitive military data, media outlets pointed to China. Schultz stands accused of furnishing documents, maps, and photographs related to US national defense to a contact in Hong Kong since June 2022. Allegedly, he received $42,000 in compensation for his actions.

The Justice Department noted that the information Schultz disclosed encompassed potential US strategies in the event of a military conflict involving Taiwan. It also included details concerning fighter aircraft, helicopters, hypersonic technology, the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), and comparative studies of US and Chinese military capabilities.

This incident follows closely on the heels of the arrests of two US Navy sailors in California on charges of espionage for China. Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao, sentenced to 27 months in prison in January after pleading guilty to collaborating with a foreign intelligence officer and accepting bribes, was one of the individuals apprehended. Zhao, alongside another sailor named Jinchao Wei, was arrested in August.

