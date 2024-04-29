Hundreds of tonnes of food from UAE reach Gaza

The UAE remains committed to supporting all humanitarian efforts alongside the international community to mitigate the crisis…reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates has partnered with the American Near East Refugee Aid (Anera) to scale the humanitarian assistance to the brotherly people of Gaza and address the humanitarian crisis.

Today, 400 tonnes of food have reached Ashdod port via Larnaca in Cyprus to be loaded into trucks and head to Gaza to deliver urgently needed aid to meet the needs of the people of Gaza.

“There remains a critical need – today more than ever – to deliver lifesaving humanitarian relief to the Gaza Strip. By land, air and sea, the UAE continues to seek all possible avenues to provide urgent humanitarian aid and food to the Strip. The UAE is keen to cooperate with all partners in the international community to provide relief to civilians in the Gaza Strip who are suffering from tragic humanitarian conditions,” stated Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

“Anera is enormously grateful to be partnering with the UAE Government to deliver food and other critical aid to Palestinians in Gaza. This is hopefully the first of many ship- and truck-loads of thousands of tonnes of aid to come. We will bring as much of this as possible to the north where many are at severe risk of death by starvation. Anera has served over 24 million meals in Gaza since mid-October, and this partnership will serve many millions more at a very critical moment,” said Anera CEO and President Sean Carroll.

The UAE remains committed to supporting all humanitarian efforts alongside the international community to mitigate the crisis, and appreciates the support of the Government of Cyprus and the Amalthea Initiative in this regard.

To date, the UAE has delivered more than 31,000 tonnes of urgent supplies, including food, relief and medical items, dispatched through 250 flights, 38 airdrops, 1,160 trucks, and three ships.

