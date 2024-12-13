India, UAE discuss IMEC

PM Modi expressed satisfaction at the frequent high-level visits and exchanges, including the visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India…reports Asian Lite News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised on the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) as a ‘historic initiative’ to foster regional connectivity and prosperity during his meeting with United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the talks on Thursday, PM Modi also conveyed his warm wishes for UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to the Ministry of External Affairs statement.

PM Modi expressed satisfaction at the frequent high-level visits and exchanges, including the visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India in September 2024, which marked a generational continuity in bilateral relations.

The two leaders emphasised strengthening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership including in the areas of technology, energy, and people-to-people ties, as per the statement.

UAE Foreign Minister Zayed Al Nahyan shared the UAE’s perspective on the prevailing situation in West Asia and Prime Minister reiterated India’s commitment to support long-term peace, stability and security in the region.

According to MEA, the Prime Minister thanked the leadership of the UAE for ensuring the welfare of the large and vibrant Indian community in the UAE.

Later, taking to X, PM Modi said that both nations are committed to working towards peace, stability, and security in West Asia and the wider region.

“Happy to receive Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of the UAE, HH AB Zayed. India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is poised to achieve unprecedented heights. We are committed to working towards peace, stability, and security in West Asia and the wider region,” PM Modi said.

Notably, the UAE Deputy PM Nahyan arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to take part in the 4th Strategic Dialogue and the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed pride in the strong, growing historical relations between the UAE and India.

Over more than 50 years, the two nations have established a unique model of privileged relations built on a solid foundation of trust, mutual respect, and shared interests, Sheikh Abdullah said. “This partnership has evolved into a comprehensive collaboration that contributes to sustainable development and prosperity for both nations’ peoples.”

He highlighted the importance of the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting and the Fourth UAE-India Strategic Dialogue, stressing on the two countries’ commitment to further strengthening their strategic partnership and supporting their developmental priorities.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah expressed his delight at visiting India and conveyed his best wishes for the Indian people’s continued progress and prosperity.

The discussions included a range of topics related to the long-standing friendship ties and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and India.

The meeting was attended by Reem Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; and Dr. Abdul Nasser Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to India.

Xxx

IMEC and India’s Northeast

Earlier this week, PM Modi said that the nascent India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) can be a gateway for India’s remote North East region with the world.

“India presented its vision of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor to the world last year. Now the IMEC would connect India’s North East internationally, Modi said at a cultural festival bringing together the richness of the region.

He said IMEC would complement the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway towards South East Asia and a sprawling north-bound tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, expanding connectivity in a part of the world which was hitherto not easily accessible.

Geographical Indication-tagged products from the region are now finding their way to markets around the world, India’s Ministry of Development of North-East Region said on this occasion.

These include aromatic ginger with healing properties traditionally grown in Arunachal Pradesh and one of the hottest chillies in the world, grown in Nagaland.

ALSO READ-Capital Club Dubai at Sweet Sixteen

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]