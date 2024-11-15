India-UAE ties hit new heights: Jaishankar 

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to the UAE in 2015, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the growing strength of India-UAE relations, stating that both countries are now in an “era of new milestones”. .reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received in Abu Dhabi Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as the comprehensive strategic partnership and comprehensive economic partnership between both nations, and their role in supporting both nations’ efforts to achieve comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that the UAE and India share strong and advanced historical ties, highlighting that the comprehensive strategic partnership and economic partnership have facilitated significant advancements in bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

The ministers also explored joint cooperation within the framework of international organisations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to the UAE in 2015, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the growing strength of India-UAE relations, stating that both countries are now in an “era of new milestones”.

Speaking at the launch of Symbiosis International University’s campus in Dubai on Thursday, Jaishankar noted that the ties between India and the UAE have reached new heights, driven by key collaborations in sectors like fintech, renewable energy, infrastructure, and defence.

Jaishankar pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to the UAE in 2015, which was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over a century to the emirate state, marking a significant turning point in bilateral relations.

“India-UAE ties are today truly in an era of new milestones. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit in 2015 was the first in the century, and so are our Comprehensive Economic Partnerships for negotiating on record time,” Jaishankar said.

“Fintech linkages like RuPay-Jaywan or UPI-AANE are also the first in the domain. The activity and collaborations that we are constantly expanding, be it renewable energy, infrastructure, digital tech, defence or security. They are all path-breaking in their own way,” he added.

He emphasised that the launch of the Symbiosis campus in Dubai is part of a broader trend that reflects the growing educational and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

“This campus and your education are part of a larger trend that has seen India and the UAE come close in an unprecedented way,” he said.

Jaishankar also addressed the youth, acknowledging that they face both extraordinary opportunities and formidable challenges.

Visit to BAPS

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. He said that the temple was a sign of friendship between India and UAE.

In a post on X, he said, “Received blessings at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi today. A true symbol of India-UAE friendship and of peace, harmony and goodwill around the world.”

Jaishankar also visited the Bharat Mart site in Dubai earlier in the day.

In a post on X, he said, “Visited Bharat Mart site in Jebel Ali, Dubai today along with Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World. Once operationalised, this innovative logistics initiative will enhance India-UAE trade, deepen supply chains and bolster access for our MSMEs to global markets.”

The EAM also launched his book, ‘Why Bharat Matters’ at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Dubai.

In a post on X, he said, “Participated in an interactive session at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Dubai for the book launch of Why Bharat Matters. Spoke about grasping the global transformation underway and understanding the rise of Bharat.”

The traditionally strong bilateral relations between India and the UAE gained new momentum when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UAE in 2015, the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 34 years. This marked the beginning of a new Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership between the two nations. In 2022, India and the UAE signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) during a virtual summit between PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

From the UAE, there have been multiple visits by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. In 2016 and 2017, he visited as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. In September 2023, he visited India as the President of the UAE to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit. In November 2023, he participated in the 2nd Virtual Global South Summit. In January 2024, he visited Gujarat to attend the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit as the Chief Guest.

On the matter of educational ties between the two nations, more than 100 international Indian schools are there in the UAE following the CBSE and Kerala Board curricula, with mostly children of Indian expatriates settled in the UAE.

