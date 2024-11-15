UAE continues sending aid to Lebanese women 

All Emirati humanitarian institutions and charities are involved in consistent efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese people caught in the ongoing conflict….reports Asian Lite News

The UAE has sent to Beirut two aircraft as part of the “UAE stands with Lebanon” campaign, carrying a gift of 80 tonnes of essentials for women from H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

All Emirati humanitarian institutions and charities are involved in consistent efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese people caught in the ongoing conflict.

The campaign, launched in early October as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is continuing to dispatch urgent relief materials for the people of Lebanon, with follow up from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations and Member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, affirmed the continued support of the UAE and its leadership, government, and people, reflecting deep-rooted values of solidarity.

These efforts are integral to the legacy left behind by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, toward providing urgent assistance in such emergency crises and working continuously with all relevant local, regional, and international organisations to provide the necessary materials to those affected, wounded, and injured to ensure early recovery and achieve security and stability. ‏

Al Shamsi also emphasised the profound commitment of the “Mother of the Nation,” in empowering and supporting the women of Lebanon during challenging times through meeting their need for food, medicines, and shelter supplies.

He highlighted that the two aircraft dispatched were the 19th and 20th of the relief airbridge campaign. Furthermore, Al Shamsi underlined that the UAE will continue its immediate relief endeavours for the Lebanese people, both within Lebanon and among Lebanese refugees in Syria, by providing essential supplies and basic needs for all.

ALSO READ: COP29: UAE urges greater collaboration, inclusion, education

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]